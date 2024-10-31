Infographic: How Merck (MRK) performed in Q3 2024

Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales grew 4% year-over-year to $16.7 billion. Excluding FX, sales growth was 7%.

GAAP net income decreased 33% to $3.15 billion, or $1.24 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 26% to $1.57.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects sales of $63.6-64.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $7.72-7.77.

