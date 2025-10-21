Infographic: How Philip Morris (PM) performed in Q3 2025

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 9.4% year-over-year to $10.8 billion. Organic revenues grew 5.9%.
Net earnings attributable to PMI increased 12.8% to $3.47 billion compared to last year.
Reported earnings per share grew 13.2% to $2.23 while adjusted EPS rose 17.3% to $2.24.
For full-year 2025, the company expects reported EPS of $7.39-7.49 and adjusted EPS of $7.46-7.56.
