Infographic: How Snap Inc. (SNAP) performed in Q2 2024

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported total revenues of $1.23 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 16% year-over-year.
Net loss was $249 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $377 million, or $0.24 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.02.
Daily active users (DAUs) grew 9% YoY to 432 million.
For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues to be $1.33-1.37 billion. DAUs are expected to reach approx. 441 million in Q3.
Prior performance
