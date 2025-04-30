Infographic: How Snap (SNAP) performed in Q1 2025

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.36 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 14% year-over-year.

Net loss was $140 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $305 million, or $0.19 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Daily active users (DAU) increased 9% YoY to 460 million in Q1.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects DAU to reach 468 million.

Prior performance