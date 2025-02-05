Infographic: How Snap (SNAP) performed in Q4 2024

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.55 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 14% year-over-year.

Net income was $9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $248 million, or $0.15 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS doubled YoY to $0.16.

Daily active users (DAUs) were 453 million, up 9% year-over-year.

For the first quarter of 2025, Snap expects revenues of $1.32-1.36 billion and DAUs of approx. 459 million.

Prior performance