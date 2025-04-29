Infographic: How Spotify (SPOT) performed in Q1 2025

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 15% year-over-year to EUR4.2 billion.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was EUR225 million, or EUR1.07 per share, compared to EUR197 million, or EUR0.97 per share, last year.

Total monthly active users (MAUs) increased 10% YoY to 678 million.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenue of EUR4.3 billion. Total MAUs are expected to reach 689 million.

Prior performance