Infographic: How Spotify (SPOT) performed in Q2 2024

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to EUR3.8 billion.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was EUR274 million, or EUR1.33 per share, compared to a net loss of EUR302 million, or EUR1.55 per share, last year.

Total monthly active users (MAUs) grew 14% YoY to 626 million.

For the third quarter of 2024, Spotify expects total revenue to be EUR4 billion. Total MAUs are expected to reach 639 million.

