Infographic: How Ulta Beauty (ULTA) performed in Q2 2024

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which was up 0.9% from the same period a year ago, helped by new store contribution and growth in other revenue.

Comparable sales, which comprises sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales, decreased 1.2%.

Net income was $252.6 million, or $5.30 per share, compared to $300.1 million, or $6.02 per share, last year.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales of $11.0-11.2 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be down 2% to flat. EPS is expected to range between $22.60-23.50.

