Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Infographic: How Ulta Beauty (ULTA) performed in Q2 2024

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which was up 0.9% from the same period a year ago, helped by new store contribution and growth in other revenue.

Comparable sales, which comprises sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales, decreased 1.2%.

Net income was $252.6 million, or $5.30 per share, compared to $300.1 million, or $6.02 per share, last year.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales of $11.0-11.2 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be down 2% to flat. EPS is expected to range between $22.60-23.50.

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

ADSK Earnings: Autodesk Q2 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2025. Revenues and earnings also increased year-over-year. Second-quarter net income was $282 million

CRWD Earnings: CrowdStrike Q2 profit surges on strong revenue growth

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has reported double-digit increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2025. Second-quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $963.9 million from

Key takeaways from Dollar General’s (DG) Q2 2024 earnings report

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) took a dive on Thursday after the company missed expectations on its second quarter 2024 earnings results and lowered its guidance for the

Tags

beauty productsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top