Infographic: How Ulta Beauty (ULTA) performed in Q3 2025

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported its earnings results for the third quarter of 2025.
Net sales increased 12.9% year-over-year to $2.9 billion, driven by comparable sales growth, the Space NK acquisition, and net new store contribution.
Comparable sales increased 6.3%, driven by a 3.8% increase in average ticket and a 2.4% increase in transactions.
Net income was $230.9 million compared to $242.2 million last year. Earnings per share remained flat at $5.14 versus the prior year.
The company raised its guidance for fiscal year 2025. It now expects net sales of approx. $12.3 billion, comparable sales growth of 4.4-4.7% and EPS of $25.20-25.50.
