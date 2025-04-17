Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: How UnitedHealth Group (UNH) performed in Q1 2025
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $109.6 billion compared to $99.8 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $6.29 billion, or $6.85 per share, compared to a loss of $1.40 billion, or $1.53 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $7.20.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects GAAP EPS of $24.65-25.15 and adjusted EPS of $26.00-26.50.
Prior performance
