Infographic: How UnitedHealth Group (UNH) performed in Q1 2025

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenues were $109.6 billion compared to $99.8 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $6.29 billion, or $6.85 per share, compared to a loss of $1.40 billion, or $1.53 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $7.20.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects GAAP EPS of $24.65-25.15 and adjusted EPS of $26.00-26.50.

Prior performance