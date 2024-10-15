Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Infographic: How Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) performed in Q4 2024

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales increased 6% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Sales grew 6.1% on a constant currency basis.

Net loss was $3 billion, or $3.48 per share, compared to net loss of $180 million, or $0.21 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS decreased 41% to $0.39.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects sales of $147-151 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.40-1.80.

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

GS Earnings: Highlights of Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 report

Financial services giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Third-quarter net revenues increased to

Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q3 2024 earnings results

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased slightly to $25.3 billion from $25.2 billion in the

BK Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 2024 earnings climb on higher revenues

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) on Friday said its adjusted earnings increased in the third quarter of 2024. The financial service provider's assets under management and

Tags

Most Readretail pharmacy

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top