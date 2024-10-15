Infographic: How Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) performed in Q4 2024

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales increased 6% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Sales grew 6.1% on a constant currency basis.

Net loss was $3 billion, or $3.48 per share, compared to net loss of $180 million, or $0.21 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS decreased 41% to $0.39.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects sales of $147-151 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.40-1.80.

