Infographic: Key highlights from Altria’s (MO) Q3 2023 earnings results

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $6.3 billion.

Net earnings more than doubled to $2.2 billion, or $1.22 per share, versus last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.28.

The company narrowed its full-year 2023 guidance and now expects adjusted EPS of $4.91-4.98.

