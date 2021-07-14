Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
Infographic: Key highlights from Citigroup (C) Q2 2021 earnings results
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues dropped 12% year-over-year to $17.5 billion, driven by market normalization in Fixed Income Markets and lower average card loans in Global Consumer Banking.
Net income was $6.2 billion, or $2.85 per share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.38 per share, in the prior-year period. The growth in net income was driven by lower cost of credit.
End-of-period deposits were $1.3 trillion, up 6% on a reported basis and 4% in constant dollars.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q2 2021 earnings results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 20.5% year-over-year to $19.21 billion while organic revenue growth was 12.8%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $2.35 billion,
Goldman Sachs (GS) Earnings: Q2 profit beats estimates on higher revenues
Banking giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021. The results also topped Wall Street's expectations. Net income for
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Q2 2021 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue on a reported basis fell 8% year-over-year to $30.5 billion. Net income was $11.9 billion,