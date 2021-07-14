Infographic: Key highlights from Citigroup (C) Q2 2021 earnings results

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues dropped 12% year-over-year to $17.5 billion, driven by market normalization in Fixed Income Markets and lower average card loans in Global Consumer Banking.

Net income was $6.2 billion, or $2.85 per share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.38 per share, in the prior-year period. The growth in net income was driven by lower cost of credit.

End-of-period deposits were $1.3 trillion, up 6% on a reported basis and 4% in constant dollars.

