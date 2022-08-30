Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
Infographic: Key highlights from CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Q2 2023 earnings results
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 58% year-over-year to $535.2 million. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 59% year-over-year to $2.14 billion.
GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $49.3 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $57.3 million, or $0.25 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $0.36.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects revenue to range between $2.22-2.23 billion.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Best Buy Co. (BBY) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Enterprise revenue dropped to $10.3 billion from $11.8 billion in the year-ago period. Comparable sales fell
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) stays strong after beating challenges. Is the stock a buy?
Of late, there has been a steady increase in spending on beauty and self-care products, amid growing awareness about the importance of health and wellness. Consumers’ continued engagement in that
Dollar Tree (DLTR): A look at the discount store chain’s near-term expectations
Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stayed in green territory on Monday. The stock has gained 52% over the past 12 months. Last week the company delivered mixed results