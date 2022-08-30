Infographic: Key highlights from CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Q2 2023 earnings results

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 58% year-over-year to $535.2 million. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 59% year-over-year to $2.14 billion.

GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $49.3 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $57.3 million, or $0.25 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $0.36.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects revenue to range between $2.22-2.23 billion.

