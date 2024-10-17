Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Key highlights from Infosys’ (INFY) Q2 FY25 earnings results
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Reported revenues were $4.89 billion, up 3.7% year-over-year. Revenues grew 3.3% YoY in constant currency.
Net profit was $778 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $751 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.
For fiscal year 2025, revenue is expected to grow 3.75-4.50% in constant currency while operating margin is expected to be 20-22%.
Prior performance
