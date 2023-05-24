Infographic: Key highlights from Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) Q1 2023 earnings results

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 3.3% year-over-year to $3.4 billion. Comparable sales were down 4.3%.

Net income was $14 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $14 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior-year period.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales to decrease 2-4% and EPS to range between $2.10-2.70.

