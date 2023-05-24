Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Key highlights from Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) Q1 2023 earnings results
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 3.3% year-over-year to $3.4 billion. Comparable sales were down 4.3%.
Net income was $14 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $14 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior-year period.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales to decrease 2-4% and EPS to range between $2.10-2.70.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Earnings Summary: Highlights of VFC Corporation’s (VFC) Q4 2023 report
VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a leading apparel and footwear company, Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth-quarter revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $2.7 billion and remained
INTU Earnings: Highlights of Intuit’s Q3 2023 financial results
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2023. At $6.02 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 7% from the year-ago period. The
Target Corporation (TGT): Here’s a look at some of the challenges faced by the retailer
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) were down over 2% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past three months. The retailer faced a number of challenges during