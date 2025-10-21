Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Key metrics from GE Aerospace’s (GE) Q3 2025 earnings report
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $12.2 billion. Adjusted revenue rose 26% to $11.3 billion.
Profit was up 33% to $2.5 billion while continuing EPS was up 31% to $2.04 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 44% to $1.66.
In the Commercial Engines & Services (CES) segment, revenue was up 27% YoY to $8.9 billion. In the Defense & Propulsion Technologies (DPT) segment, revenue was $2.8 billion, up 26% YoY.
For the full year of 2025, the company expects adjusted revenue growth in the high teens. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.00-6.20.
