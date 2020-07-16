Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Key numbers from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2020 earnings announcement
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Reported sales decreased 10.8% to $18.3 billion. GAAP earnings fell 35% to $3.6 billion, or $1.36 per share. Adjusted EPS dropped 35% to $1.67.
The company raised its guidance for the full year of 2020. Reported sales are estimated to come in the range of $79.9-81.4 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $7.75-7.95.
Check this space for the transcript of Johnson & Johnson Q2 2020 earnings conference call
