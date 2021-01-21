Infographic: Seagate Technology (STX) Q2 2021 earnings

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday.
Revenue increased to $2.62 billion from $2.69 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $2.56 billion.
The net income declined to $280 million from $318 million, while earnings per share decreased from $1.20 to $1.12. The Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.29 compared to analysts’ estimate of $1.13 per share.
The stock closed Thursday’s regular session at $62.94, and declined after the press release.
Most Popular
Key highlights from United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Q4 2020 earnings results
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues declined 69% year-over-year to $3.4 billion. The company reported a net loss of $1.9
Infographic: Highlights of Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) Q4 2020 earnings report
Energy infrastructure firm Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a decline in revenues. The company's stock was trading higher soon after
Netflix (NFLX) brushes past saturation concerns with strong subscriber growth across all markets
Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) soared 17% on Wednesday following an upbeat earnings report from the company a day ago. The stock has gained 81% over the past one