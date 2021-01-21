Infographic: Seagate Technology (STX) Q2 2021 earnings

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday.

Revenue increased to $2.62 billion from $2.69 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $2.56 billion.

The net income declined to $280 million from $318 million, while earnings per share decreased from $1.20 to $1.12. The Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.29 compared to analysts’ estimate of $1.13 per share.

The stock closed Thursday’s regular session at $62.94, and declined after the press release.