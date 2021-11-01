Infographic: Spotify Technology (SPOT) 3Q21 Earnings

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) delivered revenue of EUR2.50 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The top line reflected a year-over-year growth of 27% on a reported basis and 26% on a constant currency basis. It came at the top end of the company’s guidance range and was driven by strength in advertising.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent was EUR2 million compared to a loss of EUR101 million in the same period a year ago. The company reported a loss per share of EUR0.41 compared to a loss of EUR0.58 last year.
Total monthly active users (MAUs) grew 19% year-over-year to 381 million, near the top end of the company’s guidance range.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to range between EUR2.54-2.68 billion. Total MAUs are estimated to range between 400-407 million.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Despite headwinds, Starbucks (SBUX) remains confident in long-term growth strategy for China
Shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) were down 7% on Friday after the company delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2021 a day ago. While earnings beat expectations,
Apple (APPL) sees stable sales despite supply chain woes. Will new launches help?
Ever since the earnings season kicked off earlier this month, the market has been closely following the events looking for cues on how the pandemic situation is evolving. On Thursday,
Earnings: AbbVie (ABBV) Q3 profit rises, beats estimates on higher revenues
Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) on Friday said its third-quarter revenues and net profit increased from last year. The results also exceeded Wall Street's projection. At $3.33 per share,