Infographic: Spotify Technology (SPOT) 3Q21 Earnings

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) delivered revenue of EUR2.50 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The top line reflected a year-over-year growth of 27% on a reported basis and 26% on a constant currency basis. It came at the top end of the company’s guidance range and was driven by strength in advertising.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was EUR2 million compared to a loss of EUR101 million in the same period a year ago. The company reported a loss per share of EUR0.41 compared to a loss of EUR0.58 last year.

Total monthly active users (MAUs) grew 19% year-over-year to 381 million, near the top end of the company’s guidance range.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to range between EUR2.54-2.68 billion. Total MAUs are estimated to range between 400-407 million.

