Infographic: Square (SQ) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view

Payment solutions provider Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Tuesday reported strong increase in fourth-quarter revenues and earnings. The results also topped the Street view.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings moved up to $0.32 per share from $0.23 per share in the year-ago period. Experts had predicted a slower growth. Net income was $293.9 million or $0.59 per share, down from last year’s $390.9 million or $0.83 per share.

At $3.16 billion, revenues more than doubled from $1.31 billion recorded last year. The top-line also came in above estimates.

The stock closed Tuesday’s trading sharply lower and continued to lose during the extended session, after the company released the earnings report.