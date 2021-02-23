Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Infographic: Square (SQ) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view
Payment solutions provider Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Tuesday reported strong increase in fourth-quarter revenues and earnings. The results also topped the Street view.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings moved up to $0.32 per share from $0.23 per share in the year-ago period. Experts had predicted a slower growth. Net income was $293.9 million or $0.59 per share, down from last year’s $390.9 million or $0.83 per share.
At $3.16 billion, revenues more than doubled from $1.31 billion recorded last year. The top-line also came in above estimates.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Square’s Q4 earnings
The stock closed Tuesday’s trading sharply lower and continued to lose during the extended session, after the company released the earnings report.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Medtronic’s revenues inch up in Q3: Infographic
Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The medical equipment company posted third-quarter revenue of $7.8 billion, up 1% year-over-year and in
Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales increased 25.1% year-over-year to $32.3 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 24.5%. Net income was $2.9
What do social media companies have in store for 2021?
Social media companies, in general, witnessed higher usage during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as people staying at home spent more time on social media sites to keep in touch