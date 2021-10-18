Infographic: US Bancorp (USB) Q3 2021 Earnings Results

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported earnings results for the third-quarter of 2021.
Net revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $5.89 billion.
Net income attributable to US Bancorp common shareholders increased to 29% year-over-year to $1.93 billion or $1.30 per share compared to $1.49 billion or $0.99 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
