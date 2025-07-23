INFY Earnings: Infosys reports higher Q1 FY26 revenue and profit

Software company Infosys (NYSE: INFY) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

The tech firm’s revenues increased to $4.94 billion in the June quarter from $4.71 billion in the year-ago quarter. In constant currency, the top line grew 2.6% sequentially.

First-quarter net income rose to $809 million or $0.19 per share from $764 million or $0.18 per share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2025.

“Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client

consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees. Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships,” said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.

