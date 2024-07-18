INFY Earnings: Infosys reports higher revenue and profit for Q1 2025

Software company Infosys (NYSE: INFY) on Thursday reported a modest increase in revenues and profit for the first quarter of 2025. The company raised its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2025.

Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $4.71 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2025, aided by a 3% growth in Software Services revenues. First-quarter net income increased to $763 million or $0.18 per share from $724 million or $0.17 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.

Currently, the management expects full-year 2025 revenue to grow between 3% and 4%, in constant currency, which is higher than the previous outlook. It continues to expect operating margin to be between 20% and 22% in FY25.

“We had an excellent start to FY25 with strong and broad-based growth, operating margin expansion, robust large deals, and highest ever cash generation. This is a testimony to our differentiated service offerings, enormous client trust, and relentless execution”, said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.