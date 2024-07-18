Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INFY Earnings: Infosys reports higher revenue and profit for Q1 2025
Software company Infosys (NYSE: INFY) on Thursday reported a modest increase in revenues and profit for the first quarter of 2025. The company raised its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2025.
Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $4.71 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2025, aided by a 3% growth in Software Services revenues. First-quarter net income increased to $763 million or $0.18 per share from $724 million or $0.17 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
Currently, the management expects full-year 2025 revenue to grow between 3% and 4%, in constant currency, which is higher than the previous outlook. It continues to expect operating margin to be between 20% and 22% in FY25.
“We had an excellent start to FY25 with strong and broad-based growth, operating margin expansion, robust large deals, and highest ever cash generation. This is a testimony to our differentiated service offerings, enormous client trust, and relentless execution”, said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $10.4 billion. Net earnings decreased 5% to $1.3 billion, or $0.74 per share,
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q2 2024 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 7.1% year-over-year to $1.09 billion. Net income increased 29.8% to $142 million and EPS grew
United Airlines (UAL) Q2 adj. earnings drop but beat estimates; revenue up 6%
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024 when the company's revenues increased year-over-year. The bottom line came in above