INTC Earnings: A snapshot of Intel’s Q1 2025 financial results

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday reported a year-over-year decrease in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025.

Intel Q1 2025 earnings infographic

The semiconductor giant’s first-quarter revenue was $12.67 billion, compared to $12.72 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. Revenues of Client Computing, the main operating segment, dropped 8%.

The tech firm reported earnings of $0.13 per share for the March quarter, excluding special items, compared to $0.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $821 million or $0.19 per share, compared to a loss of $381 million or $0.09 per share in Q1 2024.

Prior Performance

