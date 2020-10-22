INTC Earnings: All you need to know about Intel Q3 2020 earnings results

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenue fell 4% year-over-year to $18.3 billion.

GAAP net income decreased 29% to $4.3 billion while EPS dropped 25% to $1.02. Adjusted EPS fell 22% to $1.11.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Intel expects revenues of approx. $17.4 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.02 and adjusted EPS of $1.10.

For full-year 2020, revenues are estimated to be approx. $75.3 billion while GAAP EPS is projected to be $4.55 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.90.

