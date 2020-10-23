Intel Corp. (INTC) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Robert H. Swan — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Trey, and thank you all for joining our call. We delivered solid third quarter revenue and profitability despite increasing COVID-driven headwinds affecting significant portions of our business. Led by strong consumer notebook demand and continued cloud growth, we generated $18.3 billion in revenue and delivered $1.11 in EPS. We exceeded our top line expectation by $133 million and our bottom line expectation by $0.01. I am incredibly proud of our employees’ performance through these challenging conditions. Our team has shown tremendous perseverance and has really come together as one Intel to deliver for our customers.

Over the last couple of years we have been focused on three critical priorities, improving our execution to strengthen our core business, extending our reach to accelerate the growth of the Company and continuing to thoughtfully deploy your capital.

Let me discuss our third quarter progress. First, improving our execution to strengthen our core business. This quarter we launched our 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, codenamed Tiger Lake. This is the world’s best processor for thin and light notebooks. In real world workloads versus competitive products, Tiger Lake delivers up to 2.7 times faster content creation, 20% faster office productivity and more than two times faster gaming plus streaming. I’m excited to announce that we now expect 100 Tiger Lake based designs in the market by the end of this year, double the expectation we provided in April. Tiger Lake is a shining example of the product leadership we can deliver for our customers through our six pillars of technology innovation, breakthrough architectural improvements in CPU, graphics, AI and software, combined with our newest 10 nanometer based technology SuperFin which delivers the largest single intra-node performance improvement in our history.

Accompanying the Tiger Lake launch, we also updated our master brand and debuted a new platform brand Evo. Based on 11th Gen Core, Evo design supports the sleekest thin and light form factors with premium connectivity audio and video. Each Evo notebook is verified to deliver consistent responsiveness, outstanding real-world battery life, instant wake and fast charging. We expect our customers to have 40 Evo designs in market by the end of the year.

Turning to our data center business. We and our customers are excited about the upcoming launch of our third-gen Xeon Scalable product Ice Lake. We’re targeting qualification at the end of Q4 with volume ramp shortly after in Q1. Recently Oracle announced that they plan to leverage the computing performance of Ice Lake for the next generation of cloud-based high-performance computing instances within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The combination of third-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with other improvements in Oracle’s new X9 Generation instance can drive up to 30% higher performance gains on certain workloads compared with the existing X7 Generation instances.

CPUs are foundational to our business, but we are also adding a range of other processing engines or XPs to our portfolio. We’ve made great strides in Graphics. And we are now scaling our Graphics architecture from integrated to discrete levels of performance. Our first discrete GPU, DG1, is shipping now and will be in systems from multiple OEMs later in Q4.

We also powered on our next-generation GPU for client DG2. Based on our Xe high-performance gaming architecture, this product will take our discrete graphics capability up the stack into the enthusiast segment. Beyond the CPU and the GPU, our customers tell us that they want a diverse range of AI solutions to fit every power level and performance need from the intelligent edge to the data center.

For the most demand in AI workloads, our customers are looking for purpose-built XPUs that leverage a standard-based programing environment. With that in mind, we acquired Habana Labs almost a year ago. We’ve integrated Habana with our platform capabilities and added software resources so that we can deliver game-changing capability to the performance tier of the data center market. Habana’s inference card is now in volume production shipping to customers. And we’re also in proof of concepts with several major cloud service providers on Habana’s training card.

In addition to our architectural advancements and process improvements at SuperFin, we’ve also advanced our packaging technologies. Several weeks ago, the US Department of Defense awarded us the second phase of its state-of-the-art heterogeneous integration prototype program, or SHIP. The SHIP program enables the US government to access Intel’s state-of-the-art semiconductor packaging capabilities in Arizona and Oregon and take advantage of capabilities created by Intel’s tens of billions of dollars of annual R&D and manufacturing investment.

Software is another essential pillar for product leadership, which is why we have more than 15,000 software engineers working across the stack from bios to application optimization. As an example, we have dedicated software experts who optimize key workloads using our hardware capabilities. Through these efforts, we have increased the performance of top datacenter workloads such as the NAMD molecular dynamic simulation code used in the fight against COVID-19 by 1.8 times via AVX-512 and natural language processing using the BERT model by 6.8 times via a range of software optimizations. Additionally, we have been working closely with the ecosystem on the open standard oneAPI effort as part of the XPU transformation.

With oneAPI we are creating an open unified software architecture that can support the variety of XPUs that our customers demand. We’ve made tremendous progress with developers and released Spec 1.0 of oneAPI in the third quarter and on track to have the gold release of oneAPI software in the fourth quarter this year.

Second, we’re focused on extending our reach to accelerate our growth. We are actively executing against a diversified growth strategy and now have several multi-billion dollar businesses fueled by data and the rise of artificial intelligence, 5G network transformation and the intelligent autonomous edge. We built these businesses by positioning the Company to grow share in the largest market opportunity in our history, in a world where everything increasingly looks like a computer. Our ambitions are much greater and to realize them, we must play a larger role in our customers’ success.

Here are some recent examples. We created OpenVINO in 2018 so the developers could quickly accelerate applications with deep learning inference and solutions deployed from EDGE to cloud. In the third quarter our OpenVINO download rate was more than double our peak last year. And we’ve now seen our OpenVINO related edge design wins scale more than five times in the first half of this year versus the same time last year.

And we are only beginning to realize the opportunities created by 5G. As communication service providers evolve their networks to support the rollout of future 5G networks, they are increasingly adopting a software defined virtualized infrastructure. This quarter Verizon successfully completed the world’s first fully virtualized end-to-end 5G data session, leveraging Intel’s vast portfolio of products, including Xeons, FPGAs, Ethernet cards and FlexRAN #2 #3 and FlexRAN software reference architecture and our years of experience in virtualization. We continue to see excellent customer momentum in our Mobileye business. Year to date, we now have 29 new design wins for more than 26 million lifetime units. Following last quarter’s landmark design win with Ford, we announced collaborations with Geely, AHG and WILLER. Geely Automotive Group, the largest privately-held auto manufacturer in China unveiled its new electric vehicle featuring Mobileye’s SuperVision surround view for hands-free ADAS solution starting in late 2021. We expanded our mobility-as-a-service collaborations network with two important partnerships. The first is with Al Habtoor Group from the UAE. Second with WILLER, Japan to propel the deployment of autonomous vehicles and mobility-as-a-service. Mobileye is also first of our IOTG businesses to return to pre-COVID levels as global vehicle production improved in the third quarter. Finally, we’re always mindful of our role in thoughtfully allocating your capital. This week we signed an agreement to sell SK Hynix our NAND memory business for $9 billion. We believe this is a fantastic win-win transaction that allows us to focus our energy and investment in differentiated technologies where we can play a bigger role in the success of our customers and deliver attractive returns to our shareholders. At the same time SK Hynix can build on the success of our NAND technology at a greater scale and grow the memory ecosystem to the benefit of our data center customers, partners and employees. We are retaining our Optane technology and intend to continue investing, developing and scaling the Optane business. We’ve also significantly improved supply for our customers. We’ve expanded our capacity by more than 25% in 2020 and currently have three high volume fabs producing 10-nanometer products to meet our customer demands. Earlier this quarter, we also entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements to repurchase $10 billion in stock. Following this repurchase, we will have completed approximately $17.6 billion of the $20 billion repurchase commitment we made in October of 2019. We have a very strong balance sheet. And even as macroeconomic uncertainty persists, we are confident in our long-term strategy and the value we create as we grow our business. Finally, let me share a few thoughts about the guiding principles we use to deliver the most value for our customers. Our overarching and most important priority is to deliver a predictable cadence of leadership products. A few years ago we decided that an architectural shift to die disaggregation enabled by our differentiated advanced packaging would be a potent tool for employing the best technologies that we and the ecosystem can provide. We also realized that delivering on that promise meant engaging the ecosystem in a different way treating equipment and EDA providers and third-party foundries not as suppliers but as strategic partners that we can learn from and that can help us solve customer problems. Now we have more flexibility on whether we make or buy or whether we make for others. Many of our future products can no longer be described as manufactured inside or outside or as being a large core or a small core product. These products will take advantage of hybrid architectural approaches and the universe of IP deployed both inside and outside the walls of Intel. That said, we had and do get great benefits from internal manufacturing. We call it our IDM advantage because it provides us attractive economics, co-optimization of design and process technology development and supply assurance. So as we engage the ecosystem more broadly, we want to preserve some of the advantages of IDM like schedule, performance and supply as we work with our strategic partners. Finally, I want to reiterate our intention to continue investing in leading process technology development to bring future process nodes and advanced packaging capabilities to market. This is a powerful force in creating future differentiation for our products and provides tremendous option value for our business. As I look to the next several years of products, I’m excited about the products we have coming. We are now sampling our 2021 client CPU Alder Lake. And we’ll be sampling our 2021 data center CPU, Sapphire Rapids later in the fourth quarter. Both will deliver significant capabilities enabled by our six pillars of innovation, including our enhanced SuperFin technology. We have another great lineup of products in 2022 and I’m increasingly confident in leadership our 2023 products will deliver on either Intel 7-nanometer or external foundry processes or a combination of both. I look forward to providing further update in the January call.

George S. Davis — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Bob, and good afternoon everyone. Despite intensifying COVID-related demand impacts, particularly in our data center, enterprise and government segment, we exceeded our revenue and EPS guidance, achieved record notebook sales and saw a continued growth in our cloud and comm service provider data center segments.

Revenue came in at $18.3 billion, down 4% year-over-year and approximately $100 million higher than guide. Data centric revenue was $8.5 billion, down 10% year-over-year on COVID related weakness in the DCG, enterprise and government segment and IOTG and NSG. PC-centric revenue was $9.8 billion, up 1% year-over-year on strong notebook PC demand in consumer and education segments and on increased supply. Gross margin for the quarter was 55%, 2 points below expectations due to lower datacenter ASPs driven by mix shift from enterprise and government to cloud and lower PC client ASPs on increased demand for consumer and education PCs. Operating margin was 29%, down 1 point versus our expectations. Q3 EPS was $1.11, slightly better than our guide as lower spending and the impact of our accelerated share repurchase more than offset lower client and data center ASPs.

In Q3 we generated $8.2 billion in operating cash flow and invested $3.7 billion in capex, resulting in $4.5 billion of free cash flow. We paid $1.4 billion to shareholders in dividends and initiated an accelerated share repurchase program for an aggregate of $10 billion of common stock. Following settlement of these agreements by the end of 2020, we’ll have repurchased a total of approximately $17.6 billion in shares as part of the planned $20 billion share repurchase program announced in October 2019.

We intend to complete the $2.4 billion balance and return to historical capital return practices when markets stabilize. Year-to-date operating cash flow is $25.5 billion, up 10% year-over-year. And year-to-date free cash flow is $15.1 billion, up 29% year-over-year.

Let’s move to segment performance in Q3. Against the challenging compare Data Center Group revenue of $5.9 billion was down 7% from the prior year. COVID-driven headwinds significantly impacted our enterprise and government segment, which was down 47% year-over-year following two consecutive quarters of more than 30% growth.

Our cloud and comms service provider segments were up year-over-year 15% and 4% respectively. DCG adjacencies grew 34% as strong adoption of 5G networking solutions continued. Platform units were up 4% and ASPs were down 15% on higher networking SoC volume and weaker enterprise and government volume.

Operating margin was 32%, down 17 points year-over-year on lower revenue due to enterprise and government weakness and the ramp of 10 nanometer 5G base station SoCs and pre-PRQ reserves on our ( 0:20:47 ) #3 #4 and pre-PRQ reserves on our isolate server product. Revenue in our other data-centric businesses was down 18% year-over-year due to declines in our IOTG, NSG and PSG businesses. IOTG revenue and operating income declined 33% and 80% respectively on continued COVID-related demand weakness. Mobileye returned to profitability with revenue up 2% year-over-year and 60% sequentially as global vehicle production improved. NSG revenue was down 11% year-over-year on lower volume, partially offset by higher ASPs. Operating income was $29 million for the quarter, up $528 million year-over-year on improved ASPs and reduced unit cost. PSG revenue was down 19% year-over-year on weaker embedded and communications segment demand, partially offset by cloud segment growth of 43%. Operating income was down 57% on the lower revenue. CCG revenue was $9.8 billion, up 1% year-over-year, driven by strong consumer notebook demand offset by lower desktop volumes and declines in the modem and home gateway businesses due to divestiture. PC unit volumes were up 11% year-over-year on record notebook volume enabled by significantly increased supply. ASPs were down 6% year-on-year due to increased volume in our consumer entry and education segment. As Bob mentioned, Tiger Lake ramp is exceeding expectation with 100 design wins expected by end of year, up from 50 forecasted in Q2. As supply increases and we see strong demand for our leadership products, including Tiger Lake, we continue to expect to regain share through year-end. Operating margin was 36%, down 8 points year-on-year on higher unit costs associated with the ramp of 10-nanometer products. Moving now to our fourth quarter outlook. We see many of the same dynamics in Q4 that were in place in Q3. We see continued strength in consumer notebook PC supported by work and learn from home dynamics and from increased supply. We also expect continued strong Mobileye growth as design win momentum continues and the automotive industry stabilizes. We expect continued demand weakness in IOTG and NSG as well as in the enterprise and government segment of DCG. Further, our guide assumes cloud segment demand moderates as key customers enter a digestion period following multiple quarters of above trend line growth. As a result, we expect total revenue of $17.4 billion with PC-centric down low-single digits and data-centric down approximately 25% year-over-year. Gross margin is expected to be 55%, down 5 points year-over-year on the same operating environment we saw in Q3. Relative to our prior guide for Q4, we are expecting opex to be down modestly in the quarter and gains from our Intel Capital portfolio to be up on the order of $0.08 per share. Q4 EPS is expected to be approximately $1.10 per share. Our non-GAAP tax rate in the quarter is expected to be 14.5%. In the fourth quarter, we announced the sale of our NAND business to SK Hynix. The sales consideration is $9 billion in two stages. The unique structure of this deal is strictly a factor of existing commitments within our long-term agreements with Micron. At the first close subject to regulatory approvals, we will receive $7 billion and transfer the assets of the factory and the Dalian facility overall. We will continue to operate the factory for SK Hynix until we can transfer the entirety of the business in 2025. We will begin accounting for the NAND business as held-for-sale effective this quarter for GAAP purposes. Non-GAAP reporting will be unchanged in Q4 and then NAND will be excluded from non-GAAP reporting effective Q1 ’21. Under held-for-sale depreciation is suspended from the announcement date forward. The benefit of this change will not be seen until existing inventory carrying depreciation in cost of sales is sold through so earliest benefit will be later in Q1 ’21 or Q2 ’21. Capital spending for the NAND business will be shown in assets held for sale and excluded from free cash flow. This will reduce our forecasted capital spend for 2020 by approximately $300 million and raise our free cash flow by a similar amount. We believe this sale is a true win-win as SK Hynix will commit to the necessary investment to bring this business to scale and Intel will dispose of the non-strategic asset to focus on our core opportunities ahead. Let’s move to the full year. Based on our Q4 guidance, we expect revenue of $75.3 billion and EPS of $4.90, $300 million and $0.05 higher respectively versus our July expectations. We expect our PC business to be up mid single digits year-over-year against the TAM that is also up mid to high-single digits year-over-year. We expect revenue from our data-centric businesses to be up mid-single digits year-over-year on strong cloud demand, NSG growth, increased 5G build-outs offset by COVID related weakness in our IOTG business. Gross margin is expected to be 57% for the year, down approximately 1 point versus July guidance on the mix dynamics we are seeing in both Q3 and Q4 and higher 10 nanometer volumes. Year-over-year gross margin is most heavily impacted by higher volumes of 10-nanometer products, partially offset by higher NAND margins on ASPs and lower modem volumes from exit of that business. Spending for the year is expected to be approximately $19.1 billion, down approximately $400 million year-over-year. Spending as a percentage of revenue is expected to be approximately 25% of revenue, down 2 points year-on-year due to divestitures and improved operating leverage. The resulting operating margin is approximately 31.5%, down 1.5 points year-over-year. Full year EPS of $4.90 is $0.05 above July expectations as higher equity gains, reduced spending and reduced share count are partially offset by lower COVID mix related gross margins. We expect 2020 capex of approximately $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion and free cash flow of approximately $18 billion to $18.5 billion. To conclude, I’d like to join Bob in thanking our employees worldwide as they continue to deliver for our customers in a most challenging environment. And with that, I’ll hand it back to Bob for some additional thoughts before we go to your questions. Bob?

Robert H. Swan — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, George. Before we get to your questions, just a little context on the year. 2020 has been the most challenging year in my career with a global pandemic, geopolitical tensions challenging business principles of globalization and social unrest. Despite all this we expect to deliver the best year in our storied 52-year history. We plan to grow revenue by $1.8 billion more than our January expectations even as COVID has significantly impacted our business mix.

Full year gross margin will be down approximately 2 points versus our January expectations primarily driven by acceleration of 10 nanometer based products and a change in mix of products in a work-from-home, study-from-home environment. We’ve maintained spending discipline even as we invest in our workforce communities and supply chain to combat COVID and the decision we made to sell our NAND business will drive 1 to 2 points of non-GAAP gross margin accretion next year.

Finally, we are mindful of your capital and made decisions to increase shareholder value through our ASR, an increased dividend and prudent management of our Intel Capital portfolio. Nine months into 2020, we now expect to beat our January free cash flow guide by $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

In closing, I want to thank all our employees who are working through difficult circumstances to deliver these financial commitments and support our customers.

Trey Campbell — Vice President of Finance and Director of Investor Relations

All right. Thank you, Bob. Moving on now to the Q&A, as is our normal practice, we would ask each participant to ask just one question. Operator, please go ahead and introduce our first caller.

