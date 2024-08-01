Categories LATEST
Intel Corporation Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will be reporting second-quarter 2024 results today after the bell, amid expectations for a mixed outcome.
Wall Street is looking for earnings of $0.10 per share for Q2, on an adjusted basis, representing a modest decline from the prior-year period when the company earned $0.13 per share. The consensus revenue estimate is $12.94 billion, broadly unchanged from the year-ago quarter.
In the first quarter, Intel’s revenues rose 9% year-over-year to $12.72 billion. Revenues of Client Computing, the company’s main operating segment, grew in double digits. It reported earnings of $0.18 per share for the March quarter, excluding special items, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in the same period of 2023.
