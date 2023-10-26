Categories LATEST
Intel Corporation Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will report its third quarter 2023 earnings results today after markets close.
Listen to Intel’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.20 per share on revenues of $12.7 billion for Q3. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share on revenues of $15.2 billion in the same period a year ago.
In the second quarter of 2023, revenue decreased 15% year-over-year to $12.9 billion while adjusted EPS was $0.13.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 11.3% from the same period last year. Comparable restaurant
Honeywell (HON) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported sales of $9.2 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 3% on a reported basis and 2% on an organic basis versus the
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2023 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 10.5% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales increased 9%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $708