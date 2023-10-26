Intel Corporation Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will report its third quarter 2023 earnings results today after markets close.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.20 per share on revenues of $12.7 billion for Q3. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share on revenues of $15.2 billion in the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2023, revenue decreased 15% year-over-year to $12.9 billion while adjusted EPS was $0.13.