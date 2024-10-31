Categories LATEST
Intel Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will be reporting third-quarter 2024 results today after the bell. It is estimated that the chipmaker incurred a loss in Q3, on an adjusted basis.
Listen to Intel’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Wall Street is looking for a loss of $0.02 per share for Q3, on an adjusted basis, compared to earnings of $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for the September quarter is $13.02 billion.
In the second quarter, Intel’s revenues edged down 1% year-over-year to $12.8 billion. Revenues of Client Computing, the company’s main operating segment, grew 9%, which was more than offset by weakness in the other divisions. It reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the June quarter, excluding special items, down 85% from the prior-year period.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Q3 2024 earnings results
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $11.9 billion. Revenues grew 10%, excluding FX. Net earnings attributable to
Altria (MO) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues remained relatively unchanged at $6.25 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net
Main highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2025 earnings results
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales were $3.36 billion, down 4% from the prior-year period. Organic net sales decreased