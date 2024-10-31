Intel Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will be reporting third-quarter 2024 results today after the bell. It is estimated that the chipmaker incurred a loss in Q3, on an adjusted basis.

Wall Street is looking for a loss of $0.02 per share for Q3, on an adjusted basis, compared to earnings of $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for the September quarter is $13.02 billion.

In the second quarter, Intel’s revenues edged down 1% year-over-year to $12.8 billion. Revenues of Client Computing, the company’s main operating segment, grew 9%, which was more than offset by weakness in the other divisions. It reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the June quarter, excluding special items, down 85% from the prior-year period.