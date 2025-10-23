Intel Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is expected to report its third-quarter 2025 results today after the bell. It is estimated that the chipmaker’s revenues declined YoY.

Wall Street analysts forecast a loss per share of $0.46 for Q3, on an adjusted basis, compared to earnings of $0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for the September quarter is $13.14 billion.

In the second quarter, revenues increased to $12.90 billion from $12.80 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. The company reported a loss of $0.10 per share for the second quarter, excluding special items, compared to earnings of $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.