Categories LATEST
Intel Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is expected to report its third-quarter 2025 results today after the bell. It is estimated that the chipmaker’s revenues declined YoY.
Listen to Intel’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Wall Street analysts forecast a loss per share of $0.46 for Q3, on an adjusted basis, compared to earnings of $0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for the September quarter is $13.14 billion.
In the second quarter, revenues increased to $12.90 billion from $12.80 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. The company reported a loss of $0.10 per share for the second quarter, excluding special items, compared to earnings of $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
General Dynamics (GD) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue was $12.9 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. Net earnings increased 13.9% year-over-year to $1 billion.
INTC Earnings: Intel swings to profit in Q3 FY25; revenue up 3%
Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a loss in the prior-year quarter. The tech firm’s third-quarter revenue was $13.65
As Altria (MO) gears up for its Q3 2025 earnings, a few points to note
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has gained 8% over the past three months. The tobacco company is scheduled to report its earnings results