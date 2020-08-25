Categories Earnings, Finance

INTU Earnings: All you need to know about Intuit Q4 2020 earnings results

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 83% year-over-year to $1.8 billion.

GAAP net income was $445 million, or $1.68 per share, compared to a net loss of $44 million, or $0.17 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $1.81 versus a loss of $0.09 per share last year.

The Board has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable October 19, 2020, representing an 11% increase versus last year.

