Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INTU Earnings: Intuit Q2 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) on Tuesday announced results for the second quarter of 2025. Revenue and earnings exceeded estimates.
The Mountain View-headquartered company’s second-quarter revenue was $3.96 billion, compared to $3.39 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The top line beat expectations.
On an adjusted basis, Q2 earnings came in at $3.32 per share in the January quarter, compared to $2.63 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The latest number surpassed Wall Street’s forecast. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $1.67 per share for the second quarter, vs. $1.25 per share last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ZM Earnings: Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2025 report
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also issued guidance for the first quarter of 2026. Fourth-quarter adjusted
HD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Home Depot’s Q4 2024 financial results
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales totaled $39.7 billion, up 14.1% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales increased 0.8%,
Earnings Preview: Stable energy drink sales keep Monster Beverage fizzing
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has restructured its alcohol segment to improve performance and growth under new management. Meanwhile, the brewer continues to innovate its portfolio with a focus on