INTU Earnings: Intuit Q2 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) on Tuesday announced results for the second quarter of 2025. Revenue and earnings exceeded estimates.

Intuit Q2 2025 earnings infographic

The Mountain View-headquartered company’s second-quarter revenue was $3.96 billion, compared to $3.39 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The top line beat expectations.

On an adjusted basis, Q2 earnings came in at $3.32 per share in the January quarter, compared to $2.63 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The latest number surpassed Wall Street’s forecast. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $1.67 per share for the second quarter, vs. $1.25 per share last year.

