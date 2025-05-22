Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INTU Earnings: Intuit reports higher Q3 revenue and profit; results beat
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025.
The Mountain View-headquartered company’s third-quarter revenue was $7.75 billion, compared to $6.74 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The top line beat expectations.
On an adjusted basis, Q3 earnings came in at $11.65 per share in the April quarter, compared to $9.88 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The latest number surpassed Wall Street’s forecast. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $10.02 per share for the third quarter, vs. $8.42 per share last year.
(this story will be updated shortly with infographic)
