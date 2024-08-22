Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INTU Earnings: Intuit reports higher revenue and profit for Q4 2024
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Thursday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.
The Mountain View-headquartered company’s fourth-quarter revenue was $3.18 billion, compared to $2.71 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment.
Adjusted earnings increased to $1.99 per share in the July quarter from $1.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $0.07 per share in Q4, compared to a profit of $0.32 per share last year.
