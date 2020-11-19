Intuit Corp (INTU) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Intuit Corp (NASDAQ: INTU) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Kim Watkins — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, Latif. Good afternoon and welcome to Intuit’s first quarter fiscal 2021 conference call. I’m here with Intuit’s CEO, Sasan Goodarzi; and Michelle Clatterbuck, our CFO.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Sasan.

Sasan Goodarzi — Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thanks, Kim and thanks to all of you for joining us today. I hope you’re all doing well. We had a very strong start to fiscal year 2021. First quarter revenue grew 14%. Total revenue growth was driven by 13% growth in the Small Business and Self-Employed Group, while Consumer Group and ProConnect Group revenue was in line with our expectations in a seasonally small quarter. This is a great start to the year in a challenging environment, which reinforces the resiliency of our platform.

We are growing more confident in how our business is performing in the current environment, although macro uncertainty remains. We continue to see recovering trends across our platform with many QuickBooks indicators back the pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, I’m happy to announce that we will provide guidance for fiscal year 2021, which Michelle will cover in more detail later.

At our September Investor Day, we shared the acceleration of innovation, driven by our AI driven expert platform strategy and our five Big Bets, highlighting our growth potential. During the platform emerging experience, we demonstrated progress against each big bet. What I’d like to do is highlight a few of the innovations and cover big bet number one last, as it accelerates innovation across our platform and is foundational to the other bets.

Our second big bet is to connect people to experts. We’re solving on the largest problems our customers face, lack of confidence by connecting people to experts with TurboTax Live and QuickBooks Live. We grew the number of TurboTax Live customers on our platform by nearly 70% last season, while increasing our expert product recommendation scores by 4 points. The team is hard at work as we prepare for the season ahead. We’re also proud of the progress we’ve made with QuickBooks Live, which is built on the same expert platform. We already have more than 600 experts serving customers today, with some of these experts serving both tact and small business customers.

Our third big bet is to unlock smart money decisions. We expect our pending acquisition of Credit Karma to be more important than ever as we work to help consumers save money, get out of debt and have faster access to money. We expect to complete the acquisition before the end of this calendar year.

Our fourth big bet is to become the center of small business growth by helping our customers get paid fast, manage capital, pay employees with confidence and grow in an omnichannel world. 60% of small businesses struggle with cash flow. QuickBooks cash help small businesses manage working capital by providing visibility into their financial picture, while providing them with the ability to move money instantly and ensure their money is working for them, all while leveraging the built-in accounting of QuickBooks.

We launched QuickBooks commerce in September to better serve the one million product-based businesses on our platform by providing inventory and order management tools they need to grow their businesses in an omnichannel world. We’ve also identified 6.4 million product based businesses in the US, UK, Canada and Australia that could benefit from this solution. And we’ll innovate with high velocity to take advantage of this market opportunity. It’s still early with both QuickBooks Cash and Commerce, but we’re encouraged by what we’re seeing.

Our fifth big bet is to disrupt small business mid-market with QuickBooks Online Advanced and the features that we’re introducing to individually tailor the offering to the needs of small businesses with 10 to 100 employees at a disruptive price point. We doubled our QuickBooks Online Advanced customer to 75,000 in fiscal year 2020 and we’re continuing to build on this momentum. We continue to pursue our premium app strategy and introduced integrations with Salesforce and HubSpot. We now have two of the largest CRM solutions available for our customers.

And finally, our first big bet, revolutionize speed to benefit enable us to put more money in our customers’ pocket to eliminate friction and deliver confidence at every touch point by using AI and customer insights. Last year, we increased use of AI and increased the number of models deployed across our platform by over 50%, triple the speed of delivery on our modern development platform and increase mobile application deployments by 60%. We’re building on this momentum this year as we innovate rapidly to solve our customers’ biggest problems.

Across all of our big bets, we’re building momentum and accelerating innovation which we believe positions us well for durable growth into the future. We also believe the current environment continues to act as an accelerant to these bets. Most everyone is looking for virtual solutions, small businesses are accelerating their shift to online and omnichannel commerce and both consumers and small businesses are looking for ways to put more money in their pockets.

So to wrap up, I’m excited about the opportunity we have ahead of us and now let me turn it over to Michelle.

Michelle Clatterbuck — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Sasan. Good afternoon, everyone. For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we delivered revenue of $1.3 billion. GAAP operating income of $209 million versus $10 million last year. Non-GAAP operating income of $334 million versus $129 million last year. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.75 versus $0.22 a year ago and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.94 versus $0.41 last year.

Turning to the business segments. In the Small Business and Self Employed Group, revenue grew 13% during the quarter. Online Ecosystem revenue was up 24% during the quarter. Growth slowed from Q4 reflecting the lagging impact of lower retention during fiscal 2020 and the lapping of price increases which began during the middle of Q1 last year. Additionally, Q4 included 4 points of growth from non-recurring revenue from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Our strategic focus within Small Business and Self Employed is to grow the core, connect the ecosystem and expand globally. Our longer-term expectation remains 30% or greater online ecosystem revenue growth, driven by 10% to 20% growth in both customers and ARPC. First, we continue to focus on growing the core. QuickBooks Online accounting revenue grew 28% in fiscal Q1, driven mainly by customer growth and mix shift. We began lapping a partial of a price increase last year, driving slower year-over-year growth versus last quarter.

Second, we continue to focus on connecting the ecosystem. Online services revenue which includes payments, payroll, time tracking and capital grew 17% in fiscal Q1. Within payments, revenue growth reflects continued customer growth, along with an increase in charge volume per customer. Within payrolls, we continue to see revenue tailwinds during the quarter from a mix shift to our full service offering and growth in payroll customers.

Third, our progress expanding globally added to the growth of Online Ecosystem revenue during fiscal Q1. Total International Online revenue grew 51%. Desktop Ecosystem revenue grew 3% in the first quarter, while QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise revenue grew mid-single digits. Desktop Ecosystem revenue growth also reflects the benefit of additional revenues from license updates and tailwinds from previously announced price increases in various products, not fully reflected in the year ago quarter. We do not expect these tailwinds to recur in future quarters. Consumer Group revenue grew 19% in Q1. Looking ahead to the upcoming tax season, we continue to focus on our strategy to expand our lead in DIY, transforming assisted segment with TurboTax Live and disrupt consumer finance.

Turning to the ProConnect Group, revenue grew 21% in Q1, in line with our expectations. Let me turn to our acquisition of Credit Karma. I’m looking forward to welcoming the Credit Karma team to Intuit and we’re excited about the unprecedented benefit we can deliver for customers. I want to remind you that we continue to expect the acquisition to be accretive over time. However, Credit Karma’s business was negatively impacted over the last seven months, as lenders tightened access to credit due to economic uncertainty related to the pandemic.

The business continues to recover after reaching a low point in June, with monthly revenue in October close to pre-COVID levels. Therefore, we expect the acquisition to be modestly dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2021 and neutral to modestly dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share in the first full fiscal year after close in fiscal 2022. We’re looking forward to all the innovation that we can deliver together for customers.

Turning to our financial principles. We remain committed to growing organic revenue double-digits and growing operating income dollars faster than revenue. We take a disciplined approach to capital management, investing the cash we generate in opportunities that yield an expected return on investment greater than 15%. We continue to focus on reallocating resources to top priorities, with an emphasis on becoming an AI driven expert platform. These principles remain our long-term commitment that we recognize that we may not be able to achieve them in the current environment or directly following the close of the Credit Karma transaction.

Our first priority for the cash we generate is investing in the business to drive customer and revenue growth. We consider acquisitions to accelerate our growth and fill out our product roadmap. We return excess cash that we can’t invest profitably in the business to shareholders via both share repurchases and dividends. We finished the quarter with approximately $5.8 billion in cash and investments on our balance sheet. We expect to use approximately $3.6 billion of cash to fund part of the consideration for the Credit Karma acquisition.

We did not repurchase any stock during the first quarter, as we temporarily suspended share purchases in conjunction with the Credit Karma acquisition. Approximately $2.4 billion remaining on our authorization and we expect to be in the market in the future. The Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share payable January 19, 2021. This represents an 11% increase versus last year.

As you may have seen, we reached an agreement to settle the class action litigation regarding the IRS Free File Program. We have agreed to pay $40 million to put this matter behind us. By entering into this settlement, which is subject to court approval, we’re not admitting any wrongdoing. Also as I shared at Investor Day, Intuit is the target of a law firm whose standard approach seems to involve making a demand that companies pay a settlement amount to the law firm instead of paying fees associated with arbitration. An increasing number of companies are facing similar tacts by the same law firm.

We recorded approximately $10 million in arbitration fees for Q1 of fiscal 2021 and $14 million in fiscal 2020. We’ll be disclosing in our 10-Q that Intuit could incur arbitration fees of approximately $400 million related to those claims in future periods. We’re in the process of disputing these fees and we believe this is going to abuse the arbitration system. If the court approves the settlement that I mentioned earlier, we believe it may significantly reduce exposure to math arbitration claims being brought against us.

Moving on to guidance. While macro uncertainty remains, we’re growing more confident in how our business is performing in the current environment. Our guidance for fiscal 2021 includes revenue growth of 8% to 10%, GAAP earnings per share of $7 to $7.15, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $8.40 to $8.55. Our fiscal 2021 guidance includes the 110 basis points of operating margin expansion as we’re starting to see the leverage of our platform, which I shared at Investor Day.

We expect a GAAP tax rate of 23% and a non-GAAP tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2021. This compares to a GAAP tax rate of 17% and a non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for fiscal 2020. These increases are driven primarily by state and IRS changes to the R&D tax credit, an expected decrease to our excess tax benefits per share-based compensation. This equates to an impact of $0.53 to our GAAP earnings per share and $0.11 to our non-GAAP earnings per share guidance for the higher tax rate.

Our Q2 fiscal 2021 guidance includes revenue growth of 8% to 9%, GAAP earnings per share of $0.89 to $0.92 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.31 to $1.34. You can find our full Q2 and fiscal 2021 guidance details in our press release and on our factsheet. One final note on Q2, we’re lapping a full quarter of a price increase in Q2, which we expect to negatively impact Small Business and Self Employed revenue growth by a couple of points. And also shortly after we close the Credit Karma acquisition, we will hold a call to discuss our revised guidance.

And with that, I will turn it back over to Sasan.

Sasan Goodarzi — Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thank you, Michelle. Team, I’m very proud of our organization and all that we’ve accomplished together and I’m very optimistic about the future. So with that let’s now open it up to your questions.

