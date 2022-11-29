Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

Intuit (INTU) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $2.6 billion.

Net income was $40 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $228 million, or $0.82 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 8% to $1.66.

For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to be $14.0-14.2 billion.

