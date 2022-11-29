Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
Intuit (INTU) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $2.6 billion.
Net income was $40 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $228 million, or $0.82 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 8% to $1.66.
For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to be $14.0-14.2 billion.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Broadcom (AVGO) seems a good buy ahead of VMware deal. Here’s why
The performance of Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been impressive in the last few years -- a period of high uncertainty -- as the successful business model helped it remain
Delta Air Lines (DAL): A look at the airline’s expectations for the near term
Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were down 2% on Monday. The stock has dropped 12% year-to-date. The company delivered double-digit revenue growth for its most recent quarter
Why it’s a good idea to keep an eye on Autodesk (ADSK) stock
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a market leader in computer-assisted design software, catering mainly to the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing sectors with its mission-critical solutions. The company, which is