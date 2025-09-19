Categories Earnings, Technology
Intuit (INTU) reaffirms first-quarter and fiscal 2026 financial guidance
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has published its financial outlook, reaffirming first-quarter and full-year guidance.
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the 14-15% range
- It reiterated its Q1 earnings per share guidance in the range of $1.19 to $1.26, on a reported basis
- Adjusted earnings per share outlook has been reaffirmed between $3.05 and $3.12
- The management still expects FY26 revenue to be in the range of $20.997 billion to $21.186 billion, representing a12-13% growth
- It continues to expect full-year operating income to be between $5.782 billion and $5.859 billion, up 17-19%
- The forecast for adjusted operating income for the year is $8.611-$8.688 billion, which is in line with the prior guidance
- Intuit reiterated its FY26 earnings per share outlook in the $15.49-15.69 range, on an unadjusted basis
- It continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings per share to be between $22.98 and $23.18
