Intuit Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is all set to publish results for the second quarter of 2025 today at 4:00 pm ET.

It is estimated that the tech firm’s earnings, excluding one-off items, decreased to $2.58 per share in the January quarter from $2.63 per share a year earlier. Analysts’ consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $3.83 billion.

In the first quarter, the Mountain View-headquartered company’s revenue came in at $3.28 billion, compared to $2.98 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Revenues of the Global Business Solutions segment grew 9%. On an adjusted basis, Q1 earnings increased to $2.50 per share in the October quarter from $2.47 per share in the first quarter of 2024.