Intuit Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is all set to publish results for the third quarter of 2025 today after the closing bell.
It is estimated that the Mountain View-headquartered company’s earnings, excluding one-off items, increased to $10.91 per share in the April quarter from $9.88 per share a year earlier. Analysts’ consensus revenue estimate for Q3 is $7.56 billion.
In the second quarter, revenue increased to $3.96 billion from $3.39 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, exceeding expectations.
On an adjusted basis, Q2 earnings came in at $3.32 per share, compared to $2.63 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $1.67 per share for the second quarter, vs. $1.25 per share last year.
