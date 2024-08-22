Categories LATEST
Intuit Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is all set to publish results for the fourth quarter of 2024 today at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Listen to Intuit’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that the tech firm’s earnings, excluding one-off items, increased to $1.84 per share in the July quarter from $1.65 per share a year earlier. Analysts’ consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $3.08 billion.
For the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $6.74 billion, which was up 12% from the year-ago period and in line with analysts’ estimates. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment. Adjusted earnings increased to $9.88 per share in the April quarter from $8.92 per share in the third quarter of 2023.
