Intuit Q4 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is expected to publish results for the fourth quarter of 2025 today after the closing bell.
It is estimated that the Mountain View-headquartered company’s earnings, excluding one-off items, increased to $2.66 per share in the July quarter from $1.99 per share a year earlier. Analysts’ consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $3.75 billion.
In the third quarter, the company’s revenue increased to $7.75 billion from $6.74 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, exceeding expectations.
On an adjusted basis, Q3 earnings came in at $11.65 per share, compared to $9.88 per share in Q3 2024. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $10.02 per share for the third quarter, vs. $8.42 per share last year.
