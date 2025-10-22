Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 FY25 revenue and earnings beat estimates
Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
Third-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $2.40 per share from $1.84 per share last year, exceeding expectations. Unadjusted net income was $704 million or $1.95 per share in Q3, compared to $565 million or $1.56 per share in the same period of the prior year.
The company reported net revenues of $2.51 billion for the September quarter, which is up 23% from the year-ago period and above analysts’ consensus estimates. Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 19% in Q3 compared with the third quarter of 2024.
Dave Rosa, Intuitive’s CEO, “We remain focused on helping our customers achieve the Quintuple Aim: delivering better
patient care, improving patient and care team experiences, expanding access to high-quality care, and reducing overall care costs.”
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Netflix (NFLX) reports strong growth in Q3 revenue and earnings
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Tuesday reported higher revenue and profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The top line matched analysts' estimates. The video streaming giant's third-quarter revenue
Earnings Preview: What to expect from Procter & Gamble’s Q1 FY26 report
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is set to report its first-quarter results on Friday, with Wall Street analysts forecasting a modest YoY increase in sales. The company is
Smoke-free momentum drives another strong quarter for Philip Morris (PM) in Q3 2025
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) were down 4% on Tuesday, despite the company delivering better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2025 and raising its earnings outlook