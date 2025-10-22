Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 FY25 revenue and earnings beat estimates

Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Third-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $2.40 per share from $1.84 per share last year, exceeding expectations. Unadjusted net income was $704 million or $1.95 per share in Q3, compared to $565 million or $1.56 per share in the same period of the prior year.

The company reported net revenues of $2.51 billion for the September quarter, which is up 23% from the year-ago period and above analysts’ consensus estimates. Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 19% in Q3 compared with the third quarter of 2024.

Dave Rosa, Intuitive’s CEO, “We remain focused on helping our customers achieve the Quintuple Aim: delivering better

patient care, improving patient and care team experiences, expanding access to high-quality care, and reducing overall care costs.”