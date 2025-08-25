IPO News: WaterBridge Infrastructure files go public. Here is what to expect

The IPO market rebounded in the first half of 2025 with filings and proceeds climbing sharply year-over-year, signaling renewed investor appetite despite macro headwinds. Meanwhile, momentum from early IPO gains has been partially offset by market volatility linked to new trade policies and lingering economic concerns.
WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC, which develops and operates integrated water infrastructure networks mainly for the oil and gas industry, recently filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer its common shares in an initial public offering. Details of the IPO, including the number of shares being offered and the offer price, are yet to be disclosed.
The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas, under the ticker symbol WBI. The group of undertakers will be led by JPMorgan and Barclays. The management said it intends to use net proceeds from the offering to purchase a portion of the newly formed parent company WBR Holdings’ interests held by third-party investor Elda River, and to contribute all of the remaining proceeds to WBR Holdings in exchange for its newly issued units.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, WaterBridge is engaged in the gathering, transportation, and recycling of produced water. It is a pure-play water infrastructure firm that operates mainly in the Delaware Basin. As of July 31, the company’s infrastructure network included around 2,500 miles of pipelines and 196 produced water handling facilities that handled over 2.6 million barrels per day of produced water for customers, on a pro forma basis.
For the six months ended June 30, WaterBridge reported a net loss of $38 million on revenues of $375 million, on a pro forma basis. In the year ended December 2024, the company incurred a pro forma loss of $112.3 million. Revenues totaled $662.2 million in fiscal 2024.
