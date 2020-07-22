iRobot Corp. (IRBT) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Colin M. Angle — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Good morning, and thank you for joining us.

We entered the second quarter focused on navigating major challenges primarily associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. We’ve been largely successful thus far thanks to strong market demand and the commitment, focus and resiliency of our global team. As a result, we delivered stronger than expected Q2 results and continued advancing key elements of our strategy.

In terms of our performance, we reported Q2 revenue of $280 million, which was 8% higher than Q2 ’19 and well ahead of our target entering the quarter. Our revenue exceeded our mid-June update due to unanticipated additional orders in the last two weeks of the quarter. We posted a Q2 operating profit of $41 million which benefited from the higher revenue, a notable improvement in our gross margin and disciplined expense management. This translated into Q2 EPS of $1.06.

In terms of our Q2 top line performance, the bright points that we saw emerging in late March continued to strengthen as maintaining a clean home has taken on greater prominence during the pandemic. Revenue in each major geography exceeded our April expectations, with the US and Japan growing to [Phonetic] 13% and 43% respectively, which more than offset the 14% decline in EMEA.

With stay at home mandates limiting traditional in-store retail activity for much of the quarter, we adjusted our go-to-market strategy and promotional campaigns to support e-commerce, which includes our website and app pure play online retailers like Amazon.com and the websites of our traditional retail partners. Overall, we estimate that our e-commerce related revenue grew by approximately 50% in Q2 and represented over 70% of total quarterly revenue. Our direct to consumer business thrived in Q2, growing nearly 160% even as we are only just starting to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing the buying experience on irobot.com and on our app and building stronger ties with our customers.

As we detailed on last quarter’s call, the global endemic has created operational challenges which have impacted all parts of our business. Fluctuating demand signals and the steps taken in China and Malaysia to limit COVID-19 spread continued to test the agility of our operations and manufacturing supply chain partners. While consumer spending has declined at a faster rate of goods and services, it has been resilient for robot vacuum cleaners. We saw sell-through momentum build globally over the past several months which underpins the notable improvement in Q2 orders.

During the second quarter we made important progress executing on key elements of our strategy, and I’ll weave in [Indecipherable] aspects of our Q2 performance that help illustrate this. Differentiating our floor cleaning robots by providing consumers with an exceptional experience is a critical aspect of our strategy. The [Indecipherable] development roadmaps supports our investments in AI, home understanding and computer vision technologies. In particular, our premium robots, mainly the Roomba i7 and s9 Series and Braava jet m6 combine top-notch cleaning efficacy with compelling digital features that leverage autonomy and thoughtful intelligence to better adapt to and support our customers’ lifestyles. These products are resonating in the marketplace, which is reflected in a growing list of impressive awards, favorable reviews and strong consumer demand.

In Q2, revenue from premium robots priced at $500 and up grew by 43% and represented nearly 60% of total revenue. The success of these products also underscores why Roomba models occupy nine out of the 10 best-selling RVC spots in US, seven out of 10 in Europe and eight out of 10 in Japan.

Moving forward, we expect to introduce new AI driven capabilities and digital features that enhance performance and further elevate the cleaning experience. These innovations will give customers more control over where, when and how our robots clean, support, do [Phonetic] smart home advances and offer new insights into our robot’s performance [Indecipherable]. We are also looking forward to the launch of a new Roomba later this year. This project has progressed on schedule even with the substantial majority of our R&D teams working from home.

We’re also accelerating investments aimed at building enduring relationships with consumers worldwide. We’ve continued to make excellent progress on this front. We ended Q2 with approximately 6.9 million connected customers who have opted into our digital communications. With this metric, which encompasses all iRobot product owners who have opted in to receive in-app messaging or email or both grew 13% from Q1 [Indecipherable] we believe [Indecipherable] into the lives of their owners which further increase customer loyalty and make it more likely that the next robot they buy will be one of ours.

Virtually nurturing the lifetime value of our customers is another strategic priority. This multi-year initiative is focused on optimizing our marketing campaigns, enhancing irobot.com and our home app and providing our customers with greater flexibility in how they purchase our robots and accessories, including potential new subscription like services. For the coming quarters, we’ve planned to launch new pilots that can help us gauge consumer interest in potential new service offerings and inform our efforts to build recurring revenue streams in 2021.

Improving our gross margin continues to represent an important element in our plan to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Our success at the end of April in receiving a temporary exclusion from the Section 301 List 3 Tariffs that apply to Roomba was a step in the right direction. The exclusion and related benefit contributed to our strong Q2 gross margin. With that said, the exclusion will expire this month unless it is extended. We expect to learn whether an extension will be granted soon, although the recent public testimony of the US tariff [Phonetic] leadership indicate that any extension granted at this point will only apply until the end of 2020.

To reduce our China exposure to help combat 25% tariffs that will return either next month or on January 1, 2021, we remain focused on manufacturing diversification. As noted last quarter, COVID-19 has disrupted our manufacturing expansion in Malaysia. Given these delays, we expect to incur higher than optimal production cost in Malaysia during 2021. These costs are only moderately improved next year versus the cost of manufacturing on 25% tariffs in China because of the time it takes to qualify a second contract manufacturer, add new lines and ramp volume. The reinstatement of tariffs and higher 2021 Malaysia premium are looming as a material headwind to our gross margin in 2021.

As a reminder, $38 million in tariff costs were a 3 percentage point headwind to our 2019 gross margin as tariffs increased to 25% midway through the year and nearly all of the volume came directly from China. Depending on the growth assumptions for our US revenue this year and next, our 2021 gross margin could face a similar contraction. We believe that by the end of 2021, we will be manufacturing broadly and at scale in Malaysia, which will enable us to reduce our production cost in that country, thereby supporting an efficient, geographically diversified supply chain decoupled from US-China trade policy.

As we look ahead, we move into the second half of the year with improved momentum. Sell-through growth in units has strengthened in each of our major geographies due largely to healthy demand for our premium robots. In the US, we’ve seen our year-to-date sell-through growth rate more than double since our Q1 conference call. Robust online growth and the gradual reopening of brick and mortar retail stores in various countries has accelerated EMEA sell-through growth into low double digit territory, while Japan has returned to positive sell-through growth thanks to strong early summer campaigns.

At the same time, inventory levels with retailers are relatively low. As a result, we are incrementally more optimistic about our second half revenue prospects than we were in mid June when we shared our business update. We now anticipate full year 2020 revenue to be relatively flat to slightly higher than 2019’s $1.214 [Phonetic] billion as we expect solid revenue growth during the second half of 2020. With that said, there is significant uncertainty about second half demand as economic recovery around the world proceeds at different paces. Government stimulus programs subside, competition remains aggressive and retailers continue to carefully manage their inventory, all of which limits our visibility into the timing and magnitude of orders. Just as notable, the meaningful improvement in demand that we’ve seen recently will test our ability to cost-effectively source the raw materials and components as our supply chain remains challenged by COVID-19.

From a profitability standpoint, while our first half performance reflects the benefit of our tariff exclusion, our operating profitability will be impacted if the exclusion is not extended through the second half of the year. Nevertheless, we are focused on converting our second half top line results and prudent spending into solid operating profitability and EPS performance. Julie will provide additional detail about our outlook in just a moment.

Clearly, 2020 is shaping up to be a year of unprecedented challenge and resilience. We are increasingly optimistic that we will exit this year well-positioned to fortify our category leadership, executing on our strategy to drive profitable growth over the long term and reward shareholders for their confidence.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Julie. After her remarks, I’ll return to offer some additional closing thoughts. Julie?

Julie Zeiler — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Colin.

As Andy mentioned earlier, my review of our second quarter financial results as well as my comments about our outlook will be done on a non-GAAP basis. So unless stated otherwise, each mention of gross margin, operating expense, operating profit, effective tax rate and net income per share will mean the corresponding non-GAAP metric. All comparisons are against the second quarter of 2019 unless otherwise noted.

Our second quarter 2020 financial performance was driven by substantially better than expected revenue. Total revenue grew 8% to $280 million, in large part due to strong 43% growth in our premium floor cleaning robots priced at $500 and up. Geographically, all regions outperformed their targets entering the quarter.

Revenue grew 13% in the US, with international revenue up 3%. Outside of the US, 43% growth in Japan and mild expansion in other markets were mostly offset by a 14% decline in EMEA.

Roomba represented 90% of our mix, with Braava making up the remainder. Braava revenue grew by 26% as strong growth in the m6 was partially offset by softer orders for other models.

One of the key drivers behind the strong growth in e-commerce related revenue was robust expansion in Amazon, which represented 35% of Q2 revenue. Quarterly revenue from Amazon grew 36% thanks to the lead-up into Q2 events like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day as well as from orders to support their second half [Indecipherable].

Our gross margin of 50% was well ahead of our plan due to a combination of higher revenue, favorable product and channel mix shifts, lower than planned write-down charges associated with Terra component and the timing of other supply chain related activities. Gross margin was 3 percentage points higher than Q2 ’19, primarily reflecting the benefit of nearly $7 million associated with first quarter tariff costs and no tariff costs in the second quarter versus tariff costs of $5 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Our Q2 GAAP gross margins reflected the refund of $47 million in tariff costs as it impacted our P&L since the tariff went into effect in September 2018.

Q2 operating expenses of $99 million decreased by 7% and represented 35% of revenue. During Q2, we completed actions to realign and reprioritize resources across the organization which helped us lower operating costs while also enabling us to redirect spending into areas critical to long-term success. In particular, our second quarter R&D and G&A costs stayed relatively flat while sales and marketing expenses declined by $7 million due primarily to shifts in timing of certain campaigns and promotions.

Given the state of our accounts receivable, we did not make any meaningful adjustments to our bad debt reserve during the second quarter.

Our Q2 operating income was $41 million or 14% of revenue. Our Q2 2020 effective tax rate was nearly 24%, which was lower than we expected, primarily due to the changes in pretax profit and the tax-related impact of the tariff refunds. Our net income per share was $1.06.

We ended Q2 with $242 million in cash and investments, a decline of $21 million from Q1 level. The decline primarily reflects changes in working capital and our capital spending activity. Q2 DSOs were 42 days versus 32 one year ago, which primarily reflects the timing of orders and shipments during the latter half of the quarter. Q2 ending inventory was $133 million or 86 days compared with $192 million or 127 days at the same time last year. The decline in inventory reflects the combination of the removal of tariff related costs and stronger-than-expected demand throughout the quarter. In terms of inventory at our retailers, as Colin noted, we ended the quarter in good shape overall, having made solid progress to reduce excess entry level inventory.

As Colin noted earlier, our [Indecipherable] 2020 performance has continued to improve. With that said, we remain cautious about our near-term outlook due to a number of factors that are beyond our control and difficult to forecast, including the sustainability of recent sell-through trends, prospective consumer spending activity, competitor actions and whether we receive an extension to our tariff exclusion. As a result, we aren’t yet able to offer exclusive financial targets like we have done previously. However, we’d like to share as much color as possible to help manage expectations around our 2020 outlook.

Starting with revenue, a little over a month ago, we issued our business update and reiterated our view that we expected an annual revenue decline. We now believe that our 2020 revenue will range from relatively unchanged to potentially low single-digit growth over 2019 revenue of $1.214 billion. For further context, our first half revenue was down 5%. Our current full year expectation implied second half revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range on a percentage change basis.

Geographically, we expect solid growth in the US and Japan, with a modest second half improvement in EMEA. We currently anticipate a stronger third quarter revenue growth rate than in the fourth quarter. With that said, forecasting the revenue mix between the third and fourth quarters is challenging in any given year and it is inherently more difficult to assess now given current market conditions.

In terms of gross margin expectations, as Colin said, we don’t know whether an extension to our tariff exclusion will be granted. While we are hopeful, the vast majority of Section 301 extension requests have been denied thus far. Whereas our first half gross margin was 46%, we expect second half gross margin on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis to be in the 39% to 40% range. That is slightly above our original full year 2020 target and assumes the reinstatement of the 25% tariff next month. This would imply a full year gross margin in the low 40% range. We expect our third quarter gross margin to be better than our second half average as we benefit from inventory not subject to Section 301 tariff and [Indecipherable] various Q4 holiday promotions consistent with historical practices.

Looking closer into our operating costs, we currently anticipate a modest increase in 2020 operating expenses due to certain costs that have shifted from the first half of the year and we invest in working media to drive top line growth. With that said, certain costs are subject to change based on revenue and overall market conditions. We anticipate Q3 operating expenses will be moderately higher compared to Q2 levels, followed by an uplift in Q4, consistent with historical trends as we invest in advertising and marketing campaigns [Indecipherable] December holidays.

We are targeting 2020 income from operations to be in the mid single digits as a percentage of revenue. We anticipate a higher third quarter operating profit margin than in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, our full year operating income performance will reflect how our second half unfolds from a revenue and tariff perspective. As we execute on a wide range of supply chain, go to market, R&D and other programs and projects to successfully close out 2020, those efforts will provide the clarity required to set our targets for 2021 and beyond.

In terms of other notable modeling assumptions for 2020, our improved profit profile in both the US and abroad will help produce an effective tax rate in the high teens, which is actually in line with our plans at the start of the year. We anticipate a diluted share count of more than 28 million shares. As it relates to our cash position going forward, I would like to note that we’ve recently started to receive cash payments associated with our tariff refunds from the US government. We anticipate receiving the $57 million in tariff related refunds owned to us over the next 12 months, with over 40% of that expected within the next few quarters. I should note that the timing of these refunds is at the discretion of US customs.

We plan to continue working closely with our retailers globally to understand and support their needs. Accordingly, DSOs may stay elevated above historical levels over the coming quarters. At the same time, we continue to prioritize inventory flexibility to ensure we can mobilize quickly to accommodate shifts in demand over the coming months. We anticipate a peak in DIII in Q3 before a potential return to more normalized levels.

In summary, we’ve seen our business build steady momentum over the past three months. As a result, we move forward with improved confidence that our second half 2020 revenue will grow meaningfully over first half levels. We plan to stay focused on converting our second half revenue expansion and prudent spending into solid operating profitability and EPS performance. With that said, we remain cautious given the relatively fragile state of the global macroeconomic environment. We remain committed to managing the business in ways designed to enable us to emerge from these difficult market conditions as a stronger company.

At this point, I’ll now turn the call back to Colin for his closing thoughts.

Colin M. Angle — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Thank you, Julie.

As iRobot moves forward, we remain excited about the long-term potential of our business. We are seeing that our strategy to differentiate the cleaning experience is helping support the continued shift in our product mix toward our premium products as we accelerate investments to leverage our growing base of more than 6 million connected customers. As we look to finish 2020 with a strong second half performance, we are advancing our planning processes for 2021 and beyond.

Finally, I think it’s timely to close my commentary by noting that iRobot’s success over the past 30 years has been fueled by hiring the best and the brightest in our industry, talented individuals who bring a unique set of skills, experiences and passion to our Company, along with diverse perspectives, beliefs and backgrounds. We are continuing to support and develop diversity within our global workforce.

These efforts extend well beyond the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge that I signed last month. It’s reflected in our hiring practices, training programs and continued efforts to extend our STEM-based educational resources, curriculum and Root programming robots to students in underserved communities. Strengthening diversity and inclusion within our global workforce will remain important to us as we work together to invent a future that seamlessly fits the unique personal and diverse needs of our global consumer base.

Last month, we updated our website with a new corporate social responsibility section that details our efforts to advance racial, ethnic and gender diversity and inclusion along with a range of relevant timely information about our people, products, production and philanthropy.

That concludes our comments. Operator, we will take questions now.

Questions and Answers:

