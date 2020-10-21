iRobot Corp. (IRBT) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Colin Angle — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning and thank you for joining us. In the third quarter, we delivered exceptional financial performance and executed well across our global organization to achieve a number of important strategic milestones. As a result of the excellent progress we made this past quarter and growing confidence in the strength of expected fourth quarter orders from our retail partners, our outlook has materially improved from our last update in late July. While there is still a lot of hard work ahead, it is important to acknowledge that our bright prospects would not be possible, without the collective focus, efforts and tenacity of my colleagues around the world.

In terms of our performance, we reported Q3 revenue of $413 million, with 43% growth over Q3 2019. That far exceeded our plans entering the quarter. The strength in the third quarter 2020 revenue reflected another quarter of substantially stronger than expected orders from retailers, tied to favorable sell through trends, anticipated demand for the upcoming holiday season, and incremental orders to support certain customer events. as well as robust direct-to-consumer sales growth. The exceptional topline strength, combined with the extension of our tariff exclusion and prudent spending, enable us to deliver a Q3 operating profit of $93 million, and EPS of $2.58.

In terms of our top line trends, we were thrilled that each major geographic region exceeded its quarterly target, with the U.S. generating 75% revenue growth, EMEA 22%, and Japan 12%. We’ve continued to see strong demand to support online, which includes pure play e-commerce sites, our own website and home app, and the online arms of our retail partners. We estimate that online related revenue grew by approximately 70% year-over-year, and represented approximately 60% of total revenue.

Overall, the pandemic has impacted individuals and families in profound ways, with the home becoming a primary hub for work, education, exercise, entertainment and more. The value of Roomba and Braava continues to resonate with consumers worldwide, because these products fit seamlessly into their lifestyles, helping them keep their floors clean, while freeing them to redirect their time and energy elsewhere. These dynamics are helping drive higher interest in the category and are accelerating market penetration.

Along these lines, we recently participated in our sixth consecutive Prime Day event. Despite the change in Prime Day from its usual timing in early July, it was a solid event for us, with Roomba being highlighted by Amazon as one of its top-selling deals.

We made tangible progress against our strategic priorities in the third quarter, and I’d like to highlight a few important developments. As we’ve discussed in recent quarters, an important element of our strategy is to differentiate the cleaning experience, and We upped the ante in this area with the introduction of our iRobot Genius Home Intelligence Platform, which gives users greater control of where, when and how their robots clean. Our Genius platform leverages our substantial investments across AI, home understanding and computer vision technology, and supports a redesigned Home App. As a result, new features and functionality have been made available across our portfolio of connected floor cleaning robots.

We also introduced the Roomba i3+, which expands our lineup of intelligent, self-emptying robot vacuum cleaners. We believe that the i3 and i3+ will play an important role, in continuing to shift our product mix up into the mid and premium tiers. Quarterly revenue from premium robots, which are priced at $500 and up, grew by 86% and represented over 60% of our Q3 revenue.

The second element in our strategy, is to build stronger, enduring relationships with consumers worldwide. We ended the third quarter with 7.8 million connected customers, who have opted into our digital communications, a sequential increase of 12% and a 45% gain since the start of the year. The introduction of our Genius platform also helps advance this part of our strategy, since Genius gives owners unmatched level of personalization and control over their cleaning robots. We have already seen the collaborative intelligence of Genius drive greater engagement. Mission completion rates continue to increase; i7, s9 and m6 owners are increasingly creating multiple favorite cleaning routines; and utilization of new features like directed room clean, is on the rise.

Nurturing the lifetime value of our customers is another strategic priority that we believe will support continued growth of our direct-to-consumer sales channel. The development of new recurring revenue streams and improved profitability. Our direct-to-consumer sales grew approximately 155% to $35 million in the third quarter, as we are starting to see early returns on some of the initial investments that we’ve made, to improve the buying experience on our digital properties.

For example, we’ve recently added support for a broader range of payment types, optimized the design of the homepage, and elsewhere on irobot.com to increase conversion, personalized various promotional programs and added a new Roomba Restore program, that promotes the sale of refurbished Roomba robots. Earlier this month, we began conducting smaller scale pilots of new services, that we expect to refine and scale next year in 2021.

As we look ahead, our business has fared far better in 2020, than we could have possibly anticipated just six months ago. We’ve seen our global year-to-date sell-through growth rate accelerate further from Q2 levels primarily as a result of exceptionally strong demand in the U.S. Outside of the U.S., Europe’s year-to-date sell-through growth rate has improved modestly from Q2 levels, while Japan turned slightly negative, due largely to a tough comp against September of 2019, which benefited from very strong sell-through in advance of an increase in that country’s consumption tax.

Looking ahead, we remain confident that once again we’ll end the year as the undisputed global category leader, even as the competition intensifies and considerable uncertainty about consumer spending into the holiday season persists.

As we move into the final quarter of the year, our operations teams are working closely with our contract manufacturers and broader supply chain to fulfill anticipated orders and close our year on a very strong note. Based on orders in hand and those expected over coming weeks, we currently anticipate full-year 2020 revenue in the range of $1.365 billion to $1.375 billion. This implies fourth quarter revenue of $480 million to $490 million. We expect 2020 EPS in the range of $3.43 to $3.53. While we enjoyed a very strong EPS performance in the third quarter, we expect that our anticipated fourth quarter EPS will moderate, as we implement a number of promotional activities and activate substantial working media plans, including the recently kicked off television advertising. Julie will provide additional details about our outlook in just a moment.

In closing, I am very proud of the way our teams have risen to the unprecedented challenges that we’ve faced in 2020. As a result, we are well positioned to deliver annual revenue, gross margin, operating profitability and EPS, that we expect will exceed our original 2020 targets. The progress we’ve made over the past several quarters, further validates our strategic direction and we are incredibly excited about the opportunities we see to move into the next phase of our growth and maturation.

At this point, I’ll turn the call over to Julie and after her remarks, I will return to offer some additional closing thoughts. Julie?

Julie Zeiler — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Colin. As Andy mentioned earlier, my review of our third quarter financial results, as well as my comments about our outlook, will be done on a non-GAAP basis. So unless stated otherwise, each mention of gross margin, operating expense, operating profit, effective tax rate and net income per share will mean the corresponding non-GAAP metric. All comparisons are against the third quarter of 2019, unless otherwise noted.

For the second straight quarter, we outperformed our expectations. Total revenue grew 43% to $413 million, due to substantially stronger-than-expected orders from retailers and direct-to-consumer sales. Geographically, all regions exceeded their revenue plans at the start of the quarter. Revenue grew 75% in the U.S., with international revenue up 21%. Outside of the U.S., the growth was highlighted by 22% expansion in EMEA, while revenue in Japan increased 12%. Roomba represented 89% of our mix, with Braava making up the remainder. Braava revenue grew by 38%, due to robust growth in the m6.

Our gross margin of 48% was well ahead of our plans, primarily due to a combination of the higher revenue, favorable changes in foreign exchange rates, a favorable channel mix shift, and the timing of other supply chain-related activities. Gross margin was essentially unchanged with the prior year. The leverage associated with higher revenue and the lack of tariff expense was primarily offset by changes in pricing and promotion.

Third quarter 2020 operating expenses of $106 million increased by 18% and represented 26% of revenue. The increase primarily reflects higher short-term incentive compensation based on our expectations for a substantially stronger full year performance, and the intensity of certain sales and marketing programs to support revenue and build our direct-to-consumer sales channel. Our Q3 operating income was $93 million or 23% of revenue. Our Q3 2020 effective tax rate was 20%, which was slightly higher than our plan, due to the discrete impact of the 2020 tariff refunds. Our net income per share was $2.58.

We ended the third quarter with $357.3 million in cash and short-term investments, a sequential increase of $115 million. The increase primarily reflects strong fundamental performance, in addition to receiving approximately $35 million in tariff-related refunds, and approximately $52 million in Teladoc stock, that the company received in the third quarter, when Teladoc acquired the company’s stake in InTouch Health. The gain associated with our InTouch investment, is reflected in other income in our GAAP income statement.

Third quarter DSOs were 40 days versus 53 one year ago, which primarily reflects the timing of third quarter 2020 orders. Q3 ending inventory was $218 million or 93 days compared with $248 million or 152 days at the same time last year. The decline in absolute inventory dollars, primarily reflects the impact of tariffs on the Q3 ’19 inventory levels, while DII benefited from our efforts to deliver against substantially higher-than-expected orders. In terms of inventory at our retailers, we ended the quarter in good shape.

Let’s turn to our outlook for 2020. As Colin noted earlier, we now expect a much better 2020 performance. With that said, there is a lot of work outstanding to finish Q4. Overall, we are cautiously optimistic for a strong fourth quarter, although it remains to be seen how the pandemic, an uncertain economic environment and the shifting of an event like Prime Day from July to mid-October will influence the holiday gift-giving season.

Since late April, our expectations for 2020 have steadily improved. We now expect 2020 revenue in the range of $1.365 billion to $1.375 billion. This would represent growth over 2019 of 12% to 13%, which exceeds our top-line growth expectations at the start of the year. Our full year 2020 expectations imply Q4 revenue ranging from $480 million to $490 million, or 12% to 15% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019. Geographically, we expect double-digit growth in the U.S., EMEA and Japan for the fourth quarter.

We currently anticipate finishing 2020 with a gross margin of approximately 45%, which implies Q4 gross margin in the low 40% range, as we support our retailers with promotional programs to drive sell-through during the holiday season.

Looking closer into our operating costs, we currently anticipate a meaningful uplift in spending in the fourth quarter, as we activate a range of advertising and marketing programs, incur higher short-term incentive compensation and continue to advance strategic initiatives, primarily related to building stronger customer relationships and increasing our software capabilities.

Based on planned Q4 spending in the range of $190 million to $194 million, we are targeting full-year 2020 operating costs between $488 million and $492 million. Given our spending profile, we anticipate our 2020 operating profit margin to be approximately 9%. Given the anticipated decline in Q4 gross margin, we expect a fourth quarter operating profit margin in the low single-digit range.

In terms of other notable modeling assumptions for 2020, we expect an effective tax rate of approximately 19%. We anticipate a diluted share count of approximately 28.6 million shares. As a result, we expect our full-year EPS to range from $3.43 to $3.53 with Q4 EPS between $0.12 and $0.22. As it relates to our cash position going forward, we are expecting Q4 to be a solid quarter of cash generation. It is worth noting that we received approximately 60% of the $60 million in tariff-related refunds owed to us by the end of Q3. We expect to receive the balance over the next three quarters. As a reminder, the timing of these refunds is at the discretion of U.S. Customs.

In summary, we’re very pleased with our third quarter performance and our visibility into the fourth quarter leaves us confident that we’ll enjoy a strong finish to the year. To be clear, there is a lot to be excited about, as we continue to successfully navigate the challenges primarily tied to the global pandemic.

That concludes my commentary. I’ll now turn the call back to Colin for some additional color on the coming year.

Colin Angle — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Julie. We are understandably proud of the performance and achievements thus far into 2020, in part because we believe that our progress this year, will help set the stage for continued growth and success in 2021 and beyond. With that said, we are still advancing our planning processes for next year and as a result, it would be premature to share specific guidance for 2021.

Nevertheless, I’d like to offer some preliminary thoughts on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for us next year. Assuming our fourth quarter unfolds as expected, we plan to exit this year with healthy sell-through activity and relatively normal inventory levels at retailers. We believe that this will create a foundation to sustain strong growth in 2021. Consistent with this view, we believe our instruments to deliver a highly differentiated cleaning experience, will further expand our — investments, sorry — will expand our direct-to-consumer sales channel and scale new service offerings, which will increase our competitive moat and support long-term value creation.

As the adoption of RVCs in general and Roomba more specifically continues into next year, we are also focused on a range of initiatives, to address profitability headwinds that loom on the horizon. On last quarter’s call, we discussed the gross margin challenges we see in 2021, due to the reinstatement of Section 301 tariffs, and the investment to scale production in Malaysia. During that same call, we also noted that tariffs represented a three-point gross margin headwind in 2019. At a high level, nothing has changed on this front. As we geographically diversify our manufacturing capabilities, we will continue to carefully manage our supply chain, to expand our access to the key components and raw materials necessary to keep pace with demand.

Additionally, moving into 2021, we plan to further build out the infrastructure necessary to scale the new service offerings and continue to grow direct-to-consumer sales. While our 2020 profitability has benefited modestly from lower travel costs, we expect those gains will subside with a return to a more traditional working environment, at some point next year.

To minimize these impacts, we plan to ramp production in Malaysia into the second half of 2021, expand our direct-to-consumer sales and carefully manage our spending. Just as important, we believe that our progress on these fronts next year, will leave us well positioned to enjoy gross margin and operating profitability tailwinds in 2022 and beyond. Strategically, we move forward with a laser-focus on the consumer and on making sure that our customers never look to leave our franchise. A happy Roomba owner is an incredibly valuable asset, and that loyalty will create meaningful opportunities for us to expand the scope of our relationships with customers worldwide. To that end, we remain committed to product diversification.

A top priority for us over the next several years will be to build out our direct-to-consumer capabilities. We believe the progress on this front will increase the likelihood that we can successfully and efficiently enter new product categories. Based on this, our go-to-market plans to enter the robot mower market with Terra will remain on hold for the foreseeable future. To the extent we restart our efforts in this area, we will do so in stealth mode and will not be providing updates on a quarterly basis.

In summary, we are very pleased with our results to date, and we are optimistic about our prospects for the fourth quarter. As we continue to execute on our plans, we remain enthusiastic that we can navigate the challenges that await us next year and reward our shareholders for their continued confidence.

That concludes our comments. Operator, we will take questions now.

