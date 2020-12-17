Jabil Inc. (JBL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Mark T. Mondello — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Adam. Good morning. I appreciate everyone taking time to join our call today. I’ll begin by offering my sincere gratitude to all of you here at Jabil, and thanks for hanging in there during these trying times, while making safety your Number 1 priority. At Jabil, we’re fundamentally in the people business. The manner in which we care for and accept one another is truly what makes us who we are today. And again, thank you.

Let’s please turn to Slide 5, where we’ll look at our results for the first quarter. The quarter came in well ahead of expectations, as the team delivered core operating income of $365 million on record revenue of $7.8 billion, resulting in a core operating margin of 4.7%. The 4.7% margin is a 100 basis point increase year-on-year Q1 ’21 to Q1 ’20, which as a reminder was a pre-COVID quarter occurring in September, October and November of 2019.

Moreover, I’m really pleased with the financial makeup of the quarter. Well-balanced contributions from our EMS and DMS segments, suppplemented with substantial upsides from our cloud computing, connected devices and mobility sectors. Q1 overall gives us excellent momentum to what looks to be another outstanding year. As is customary, Mike will provide more detail around our Q1 results during his prepared remarks.

Moving to Slide 6, you’ll see a terrific illustration which underscores the effectiveness of our team. When I look at the slide, what gets me most enthused is the fact that we get one plus one equals three in so many ways across our two business segments. One example of this are the financial goals and objectives for each segment. Our DMS segment focuses on expanding margins, while offering reliable cash flows, while our EMS segment focuses on expanding cash flows while offering reliable margins, perfect complements that fortify our financial results. These two segments placed side by side underpin our resiliency, especially when an individual product or product family is faced with the macro disruption, cyclical demand or unforeseen market dynamics.

Speaking of a macro disruption, today, more than ever, I look at Jabil as an essential business and a trusted partner. Essential and trusted in a sustainable sense, knowing that Jabil is a primary manufacturing partner that supports a few trillion dollars of market value. Day in and day out, we deliver high quality products while solving and simplifying complex challenges for the customers we so humbly serve. Add to this the collaboration embedded in our model plus the deep domain expertise and a longstanding culture of always doing what’s right. It’s a proven formula which stimulates progress.

And since we’re on the topic of progress, let’s turn to Slide 7 where we see management’s outlook for the year. Not only is the Company well positioned to exceed our financial goals around margins for the year, but we’re now predicting core earnings per share will be in the range of $4.60, up 15% compared to 90 days ago and up 55% to 60% when compared to fiscal year ’20. This meaningful increase to earnings is largely driven by two catalysts. The first being our well-diversified commercial portfolio, which gives us a firm and steady foundation on which to operate our business. And the second being the reduction of our net interest expense, driven by proactive steps we’ve taken over the past nine months to 12 months.

I’d like to offer another round of thanks to our employees. Your stamina and collective efforts in placing the needs of the customer first has enabled an additional $1 billion of revenue for the year. Wonderful mix of revenue and leverage allowing us the opportunity to raise our core margin by 10 basis points to 4.1% for the year. A clear reflection of our actions, specifically when it comes to margin expansion and growth of earnings. Furthermore, we will give continued attention to core areas of differentiation and investment. Areas like our homogeneous IT framework, factory automation and machine learning, back office data analytics and specialized supply chain tools, all in the name of greater efficiencies and performance.

In closing this morning, I do want to share a thought that encompasses our team. Delivering for shareholders and serving our customers is a must, but we’ll only do so by respecting our environmental and social responsibilities, while also safeguarding Jabil’s workplace to ensure every Jabil employee can be their true self with acceptance of individual differences. With that, please keep safe and I wish all of you a peaceful holiday.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mike.

Michael Dastoor — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. Q1 was an exceptional quarter. The team delivered record results on three fronts: revenue, core operating income and core diluted earnings per share. We saw broad-based strength across both segments, which allowed us to deliver financial results that came in above what we expected in September.

Our overperformance in the quarter was largely driven by three factors. For starters, our multi-year journey to both diversify and reposition the Company continues to pay dividends. During the quarter, our healthcare, automotive and semicap businesses all performed at or near the high end of our expectations for the quarter. Consequently, these results alone would have put us near the top end of our guidance range for Q1. On top of this, during the quarter, a few of our highly regarded strategic customers in our mobility, connected devices and cloud businesses experienced unexpected high levels of demand in Q1, which caused revenue to come in much higher than expected. Clearly, our value proposition across key end markets continues to resonate with customers as a result of our unique set of capabilities in design, engineering and global supply chain and manufacturing.

And then finally, our interest and tax expense came in better than expected. The proactive steps we’ve taken over the last few quarters to bolster our balance sheet afforded us the flexibility to efficiently access the debt capital markets, thereby reducing net interest expense during the quarter. The compounding effects of higher-than-expected revenue and the associated leverage along with lower interest and tax expense allowed us to deliver record revenue, core operating income and core diluted earnings per share in Q1.

With that, I will now review our Q1 financial results. Net revenue for the first quarter was $7.8 billion, $800 million above the midpoint of our guidance range. On a year-over-year basis, revenue increased by $300 million or 4% despite our strategic shift to a consignment model within our cloud business. GAAP operating income was $314 million and our GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.31. Core operating income during the quarter was $365 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year, representing a core operating margin of 4.7%, a 100 basis point improvement over the prior year.

I am particularly pleased with solid operating leverage as a result of our optimized cost structure and strong demand. As I mentioned a moment ago, our net interest expense came in better than expected at $34.4 million, approximately $13 million better than expected and our core tax rate was also better than expected at 25.7%. Core diluted earnings per share in Q1 was $1.60, a 52% improvement over the prior year quarter.

Now turning to our first quarter segment results. Revenue for our DMS segment was $4.2 billion, an increase of 13% on a year-over-year basis. As I mentioned earlier, the strong performance in our DMS segment was extremely broad-based. Core margins for the segment improved 70 basis points over the prior year to 5.7%. It’s worth noting, during Q1, we saw an abrupt and unanticipated intra-quarter strengthening of the renminbi versus the U.S. dollar, which weighed on our DMS core margins by an estimated 50 basis points. Nonetheless, an incredible performance by the team.

Revenue for our EMS segment also came in strong at $3.6 billion, reflecting robust demand in semicap, digital print and cloud. Core margins for the segment came in at an impressive 3.4%, 100 basis points higher than the previous year and well above expectations.

Turning now to our cash flows and balance sheet. In Q1, inventory days came in better than expected at 55 days. Cash flows provided by operations was $65 million in Q1 and net capital expenditures totaled $242 million. We exited the quarter with cash balances of $1.1 billion. We ended Q1 with committed capacity under the global credit facilities of $3.8 billion. With this available capacity along with our quarter-end cash balance, Jabil ended Q1 with access to more than $4.9 billion of available liquidity, which we believe provides us ample flexibility. During Q1, we repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares for $50 million.

Turning now to our second quarter guidance. DMS segment revenue is expected to increase 22% on a year-over-year basis to $3.5 billion. This is mainly due to strong end-market outlook and a favorable year-over-year comparison. EMS segment revenue is expected to be $3 billion, a decrease of 8% on a year-over-year basis, reflective of our previously announced transition to a consignment model in the cloud business.

We expect total Company revenue in the second quarter of fiscal ’21 to be in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.8 billion for an increase of 6% on a year-over-year basis at the midpoint of the range. Core operating income is estimated to be in the range of $210 million to $260 million with core operating margin in the range of 3.4% to 3.8%. Core diluted earnings per share is estimated to be in the range of $0.83 to $1.03. GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.82.

Next, I’d like to take a few moments to highlight our balanced portfolio of businesses by end market. Over the last several quarters, we repositioned our business to serve critical and long life cycle products, while also providing the foundation for predictable yet strong cash flows and margins. As part of this journey, we’ve reshaped and will continue to reshape the portfolio, further improving the mix of our business.

Our DMS business is in incredibly good shape today, headlined by nearly $5 billion healthcare and packaging business which serves many of the most critical healthcare, medical device and consumer packaged goods companies in the world. The convergence of technology in our daily lives expedited by 5G and remote work and learn environments continues to drive our mobility and connected devices business.

With over 50 years of experience serving the automotive industry, including a 10-year partnership with the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, we are well-positioned for continued growth. Jabil has made an intentional and early shift towards supporting technologies that enable autonomous, connected and electrified vehicles. Our investments and expertise in these areas have allowed us to capture new business with some of the world’s leading OEMs and Tier 1s.

In EMS, we participate in the design, product development, industrialization and manufacturing with some of the most sophisticated tech products in the marketplace today. Supporting these markets requires an ability to manage large, complex material supply chains with sophisticated IT systems that enable us to manage change and mitigate potential risk to our customers’ supply chain at a rapid pace. Today, our EMS business serves a diverse blend of end markets in areas that provide us with confidence in future earnings and cash flow generation.

In summary, I’m extremely pleased with the robust start to the year. For the year, we now anticipate revenues will be up roughly $1 billion from prior guidance and core operating margin has increased 10 basis points to 4.1%. This improved outlook translates to core earnings per share of $4.60 for the year. And importantly, despite the stronger-than-expected growth and associated working capital, we remain committed to delivering free cash flow in excess of $600 million for the year. We’ve been working extremely hard as a team to grow margins, cash flows and positively impact our interest and tax. I am very pleased with our team’s exceptional execution of our strategy on all fronts. I would like to wish each and everyone of you a safe and happy holiday.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Adam.

Adam Berry — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, Mike. As we begin the Q&A session, I’d like to remind our call participants that per our customer agreements, we cannot address any customer or product-specific questions. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Operator, we’re now ready for Q&A.

