Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Cheryl, and good morning everyone. Joining me on the call today are Chairman and CEO, Lenny Comma and Executive Vice President and CFO, Lance Tucker.

In our comments this morning, per share amounts refer to diluted earnings per share. We will refer to non-GAAP items throughout today’s call, including operating earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, as well as Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in yesterday’s earnings release. Following today’s presentation, we will take questions from the financial community.

Please be advised that during the course of our presentation and question-and-answer session today, we may make forward-looking statements that reflect management’s expectations for the future, which are based on current information and while management will provide current thinking on this call around the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our business, given the unprecedented nature of this pandemic and the rapidly changing environment, any forward-looking statements should be considered with this elevated level of uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations based on risks to the business. The Safe Harbor statement in yesterday’s news release and the cautionary statement in the company’s most recent Form 10-K are considered a part of this conference call. Material risk factors, as well as information relating to the company operations are detailed in our most recent 10-K, 10-Q and other public documents filed with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors section of our website at www.jackinthebox.com.

A couple of calendar items to note this morning, Jack In The Box management will be attending Oppenheimer’s Consumer Conference virtually on June 16. Our third quarter ends on Sunday, July 5 and we tentatively plan to announce results on Wednesday, August 5 after market close. Our conference call is tentatively scheduled to be held at 8:30 AM Pacific Time on Thursday, August 6. And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Lenny.

Leonard Comma — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Rachel, and good morning. I’d first like to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks to our restaurant team members for keeping everyone’s safety a top priority as we provide for the needs of our guests and first responders. I’d also like to thank our corporate employees, franchisees and suppliers for their partnership, flexibility and ingenuity during these unprecedented times. It has truly been remarkable to see the way the brand has rallied to meet the changing needs of our consumers.

Sales have rebounded to positive for the first four weeks of quarter three, improving each week to, most recently, positive 8-plus percent for the week ending May 10. Based on these results, I would describe our outlook going forward as cautiously optimistic and we will continue with an approach that will be careful and conservative.

Lance will share more on this momentarily but as I contemplate the next chapter for Jack In The Box, it gives me great peace to know that sales and cash flow remain robust despite The challenges brought on by the coronavirus. Beginning to look at quarter two, and as we outlined in our release in April, our business was on a positive sales trajectory in the second quarter, averaging over 5% versus prior year for the weeks preceding the impact of the coronavirus. This was on track to be our strongest quarter since quarter three of 2015, driven by the strong performance of our newest menu item Tiny Tacos.

As I’ve shared on previous calls, Tiny Tacos is intended to restore some of the value related equity we lost, when we raised the price of our iconic 2 for $0.99 Tacos to $1.19 a few years back. Although, it is still too early to determine the staying power of our new Tiny Taco offering, we are seeing a great consumer response that is not only showing up in our Tiny Taco sales, but is also helping to bring attention to the entire Taco category. Tiny Tacos not only drove transactions, bringing back some of our lapsed users, but also bolstered check sizes as they’re frequently added on to guest orders. COVID-19 had a significant impact on our operating results in the second quarter and Lance will recap this in a moment.

Before we get to that, I’ll briefly mention some of the changes in consumer behavior we are seeing in our business today. First, consumers are utilizing delivery and our mobile app more than ever. Delivery sales have more than doubled in the quarter and we are experiencing record high usage of our mobile app with active users doubling since the start of the pandemic. As a reminder, over 95% of our restaurants are covered by at least one of the four major delivery providers, with 80% utilizing at least three of the major providers. Second, occasions have shifted away from the traditional breakfast day part with consumers no longer commuting to work, but since we offer anything on the menu, any time of day, we are seeing plenty of breakfast items selling later in the day.

And we believe this is one of the positive factors contributing to our sales at this time. These shifts in consumer behavior have led to a significant increase in our check sizes as consumers are now placing larger orders, typically for multiple people. I want to thank the Jack In The Box team for their agility and rapid response to these changing trends. Within the first two weeks in March, restaurants swiftly moved to a new operating model to facilitate drive-thru and take-out-only. The corporate team shifted to working from home and our supply chain ensured restaurants were all receiving masks, gloves and sanitizer, while also making the appropriate adjustments to reduce supply risks.

I also want to thank our marketing team for pivoting our menu offering to address current consumer needs for indulgent food that travels well and meals to provide great overall value. Our $4.99 Spicy Popcorn Chicken has hit the mark by ensuring great value, portability, placed in temperature in a way that lends itself to delivery, take-out and drive-thru. Our Tiny Tacos are equally portable in a popular take-out box with high marks on value for the money and craveability. And we continue to generate success with our price pointed bundles, such as the $4.99 Triple Bonus Jack, which operate as a successful up-sell option to four patties. This up-sell option is not only easy for our crews to execute, it also supports the profitability of these promotions for us and our franchisees.

With major sporting events and concerts canceled and consumers commuting less, the team quickly shifted advertising both in placement and in messaging. We shifted media from events and billboards to streaming entertainment and digital content to help meet consumers where they are. The team also launched campaigns such as #StayInTheBox to promote sheltering in place and developed ads to communicate our dedication to safely staying open to serve the community through delivery, drive-thru and our mobile app. I believe all of these changes have allowed us to fare much better than we initially expected. We are feeling bullish about our current trajectory, especially in light of lapping our strongest quarter from last year. I’ll now turn the call over to Lance for a closer look at our second quarter results and current trends. Lance?

Lance Tucker — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Lenny, and good morning everyone. Before getting into the detail, as you’re undoubtedly aware, operating performance for the second quarter was largely negative versus the prior year, driven by the weeks impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than mention this for every item I speak to, I wanted to just state this upfront.

Operating EPS for the second quarter was $0.50 as compared to $0.99 last year. The decline of $0.49 was primarily driven by lower sales versus the prior year and higher G&A costs during the quarter. Our system-wide comparable sales decreased 4.2% in the second quarter as we pre-announced. Company comp sales decreased 4.1% comprised of check increases of 6.4% and transaction declines of 10.5%. Franchise comp sales decreased 4.1% for the quarter. While system was off to a great start for the first seven weeks of the quarter as sales increased 5.2%, during this time, transactions were also positive for the entire system. As we felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic later in the quarter, sales for that five-week period declined by 17%.

Now, allow me to give an update on what we’ve seen thus far in the third quarter. For the four weeks ending May 10, same-store sales have been positive, up around 1.6%. As Lenny mentioned, the sales have been accelerating with sales in the week ending May 10, up over 8%. This is versus the start of our strongest quarter last year and it’s a testament of the brands nimbleness during this time. During the second quarter, company Restaurant-Level Margin decreased to 20.6%, down from 27.6% last year. Most of this decline was driven by labor. Wage inflation was between 6% and 7% in the quarter as California moved to $13 per hour in January. We also maintained higher staffing in the restaurants during the weeks of the pandemic impacted sales to ensure a positive experience for our guests and consistency in employment for our employees.

Additionally, food and packaging costs increased 1.6% in the quarter, driven by commodity inflation of approximately 4.4%. Also, the company acquired eight restaurants in January, prior to any impacts from the pandemic. This had an unfavorable impact of approximately 70 basis points on company Restaurant-Level Margin.

Franchise-Level Margin decreased $2.7 million, when compared with the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the decrease in franchise same-store sales. As a percent of total franchise revenues, Franchise-Level Margin for the quarter was 38.6%. Without the changes from the new lease accounting standard, Franchise-Level Margin percent would have been 41.4%, very comparable to the 41.3% in the prior year.

To help ensure the financial stability of our franchisees during this unprecedented time, we provided rent, marketing and capital requirement relief. To gave some color on our franchise base prior to the pandemic, our average franchisee owns and operates approximately 15 to 20 restaurants with strong unit volumes averaging approximately $1.5 million [Phonetic]. To help franchisees preserve their liquidity, we first postponed a portion of their rent payments. As we previously disclosed, we postponed collection of approximately 40% of our franchisees’ April rent payments. This totals roughly $9 million that will be collected beginning in July 2020. This does not impact our rental revenues on the income statement, but does impact our balance sheet and cash flows. Similarly, we have received relief from some of our landlords in a pass-through of over $10 million in savings to our franchisees for the months of April, May and June collectively.

Second, we provided marketing relief through marketing fee reductions and payment deferrals. In addition to the fee reduction for March from 5% to 4% we announced yesterday, we will also be reducing April’s marketing fee percentage to a range of 2% to 4% based on sales volumes. These fees are typically collected in the subsequent month so we have postponed collection of the remaining fees as described in our press releases.

Third, we delayed all 2020 development agreements by at least six months and suspended any other capital investment requirements. In the second quarter, franchisees opened five new units, bringing us to 16 opens through Q2. We anticipate much of the new unit development previously expected in the second half of 2020 will push into 2021. Given the sales performance since the start of the pandemic and the relief our franchisees have received, the liquidity of our franchisees Generally remain strong. As a reminder, we’ve had temporary or minimal temporary closures throughout the quarter with less than 1% of our restaurants closed on any given day, again a testament to the health of our restaurants. As the primary nature of the franchise relief, as to the extension of payment terms, these relief efforts do not have a material impact, rather, on our Franchise-Level Margin.

Moving on to the rest of our P&L, advertising costs which are included in SG&A were $3.5 million in the second quarter, compared with $3.9 million in the prior year. This decrease of $0.4 million was due to the reduction in marketing fees for the month of March and April within the quarter. In addition, the company did not make any incremental marketing contributions during the quarter. G&A increased $7 million during the quarter, driven primarily by mark-to-market adjustments related to company-owned life insurance policies or, as we refer to them, COLI policies. These policies are sensitive to swings in the stock market and the losses associated with these COLI policies were $4.4 million in the second quarter, given stock market declines. Legal reserves were also higher in the quarter by roughly $1.8 million. Both the COLI and legal reserve amounts are non-cash items.

Our tax rate in the second quarter was elevated at 32.3% with the biggest reasons being reduced income and that the COLI losses are not tax deductible. We anticipate the tax rate to remain elevated for the remainder of the year. Our 10-Q contains additional details on the tax rate. Now, to turn to our business outlook and comments on our liquidity and debt, like many in our industry, we are seeing business performance change significantly and sales volatility increase and we do not know how long these trends will sustain. Because of this uncertainty, we have withdrawn both our 2020 and our long term guidance. Further, while our performance has held up relatively well, given the uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the financial impacts caused by the pandemic, we continue to believe it is prudent to take actions that will maintain and bolster our current healthy liquidity position.

To provide a quick update on cash, the company ended the second quarter with $169 million of cash on the balance sheet, of which $132 million was unrestricted. As of Monday of this week, that number is unchanged. We temporarily paused our share repurchase program and have $122 million of share repurchase authorization remaining. Similarly, we have temporarily paused our quarterly dividend, which is typically paid in June. While we remain committed to returning cash to shareholders, we are prioritizing maintaining financial flexibility in the near term.

We will continue to monitor our capital allocation policy in each quarter with the goal of reinstating the dividend and returning to share repurchases as soon as we have more clarity around the scope and duration of the disruption to the business caused by COVID-19. And as abundance of caution, we also drew down $108 million of our variable funding notes, which is effectively our line of credit. This, combined with EBITDA declines, increases our debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio to slightly higher than the 5 times that we’ve targeted, but does not put us at risk with any covenants associated with our debt structure.

As a reminder, our primary debt covenant is our debt service coverage ratio or DSCR and that must remain at the 1.75 times. While we do not typically disclose our actual ratio, at the end of the second quarter, our DSCR was roughly 2 times the covenant amount where we had a significant amount of cushion. Lastly, we have scaled back capital spending for the year and are spending only on essential and sales driving projects at this time. That concludes our prepared remarks. I’d now like to turn the call over to the operator to open up the lines for questions. Cheryl?

Questions and Answers:

