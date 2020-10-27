Categories Earnings, Industrials
JBLU Earnings: All you need to know about JetBlue Airways Q3 2020 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues declined 76% year-over-year to $492 million.
The company reported a net loss of $393 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to net income of $187 million, or $0.63 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share amounted to $1.75.
The results were better than market expectations.
