JBLU Earnings: All you need to know about JetBlue Airways Q3 2020 earnings results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues declined 76% year-over-year to $492 million.

The company reported a net loss of $393 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to net income of $187 million, or $0.63 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share amounted to $1.75.

The results were better than market expectations.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!