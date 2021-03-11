Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Technology
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
JD Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 11, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Hello and thank you for standing by for JD.com’s Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference call. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today’s conference, Ruiyu Li. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Ruiyu Li — Senior Director of Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. And welcome to our fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are, Mr. Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail, and Sandy Xu, our CFO. For today’s agenda, Mr. Xu will share his thoughts on the recent business trends, followed by our CFO, Sandy, who will discuss highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. Both of them will join the Q&A session.
Before we continue, I refer you to our Safe Harbor statements in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements.
Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Finally, please note that, unless otherwise stated, all the figures mentioned during this conference call are in RMB.
Now, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO of JD Retail, Mr. Lei Xu.
